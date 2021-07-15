UnrestSA: First court appearance for 46 alleged looters of Diepsloot Mall

Forty-four of the 46 people arrested for allegedly looting Diepsloot Mall appeared in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said two of the 46 were in the hospital and did not appear in court.

"They were charged with public violence, housebreaking with intent to commit an offence, theft, malicious damage to property, trespassing, convening a gathering in contravention of the Disaster Management Act, and contravention of the regulations in respect of the restriction on the movement of persons," she said.

The matter was postponed to 22 July for bail applications.



Meanwhile, on Wednesday, News24 reported that 725 people had been arrested in Gauteng in connection with the looting, while 753 had been arrested in KwaZulu-Natal.

Deaths linked to the unrest now stand at 117.