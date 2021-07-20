UnrestSA: Former radio DJ Ngizwe Mchunu to appear in court on Wednesday

Ngizwe Mchunu will appear in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

He is allegedly one of the instigators behind last week's unrest.

Mchunu had given President Cyril Ramaphosa three days to release former president Jacob Zuma from prison.

Former radio DJ Ngizwe Mchunu has, in less than a week, moved from "addressing the nation" on his social media pages to having to address a magistrate in court on Wednesday.



Mchunu, in a series of videos, gave President Cyril Ramaphosa three days to release former president Jacob Zuma from prison, or face the possibility of chaos breaking out in the country.

Now, those utterances have ostensibly landed him in hot water - he is expected to make his first appearance in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.



The former Ukhozi FM presenter and staunch Zuma supporter's case was transferred to Randburg after he handed himself over to KwaZulu-Natal police on Monday.

On Tuesday evening, his lawyer, Vusi Khathi, told News24 that Mchunu had been charged under the Riotous Assemblies Act of 1956.

"We are not clear as yet what the charges are, but he is charged under [the] Riotous Assemblies Act of 1956. We are going to challenge it."

Mchunu handed himself over to the KwaZulu-Natal police on Monday, as Minister of Police Bheki Cele told reporters five people had been arrested for incitement of violence, of which two had been in court - they did not get bail.

The government previously said it believed 12 people were behind the looting and destruction of property that took place in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

Khathi said despite being in custody, his client was doing well. "He is doing well, but I will see him when he appears in court."

On Tuesday evening, Mchunu's Facebook page asked for his followers to donate funds to cover legal costs.

"We are currently asking all friends and supporters to help raise funds in means to help Ngizwe Mchunu get legal assistant [sic] and security for all charges made against him for fighting for Justice and truth," a poster on the page stated.

Days before the unrest that gripped the country started, Mchunu posted a series of videos online giving Ramaphosa an ultimatum to release Zuma or chaos would break out in the country. He called his videos "the state of the nation address".

Zuma is in prison, serving a 15-month sentence for contempt, after he defied a Constitutional Court order to appear before the Zondo Commission on state capture.

Mchunu's last address was posted on his Youtube page on 12 July, where he accused Ramaphosa of dividing the country and also asked looters to stop the violence.

"We are going to die of hunger as a result of what's happening in the country. I know the frustration you have because of uBaba (Zuma), because of hunger, because of corona, but now the situation is out of order," Mchunu said in the video.

Mchunu accused Ramaphosa of being arrogant.

"I am calling for peace now in this country. We must campaign for his departure online; we must campaign for his departure in Parliament."

He was also one of the people mobilising Zuma's support in Nkandla before the former president was sent to Estcourt prison.