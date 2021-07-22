UnrestSA: Gauteng vaccination sites reopen after low turnout during violence

Nine Covid-19 vaccination sites in Gauteng were closed due to unrest last week, but have since been reopened.

The provincial health department said it experienced low turnout at vaccination sites last week.

The department also urged people who are feeling sick to reschedule their vaccinations.

The Gauteng Department of Health has said that the province experienced a low turnout of people at vaccination sites during the country's violent unrest last week, as affected sites reopened this week.



Motalatale Modiba, the head of communications in the department, said no vaccines were wasted last week when several sites in the province were forced to close due to the unrest, and that affected sites had since been reopened.



"The Gauteng vaccination programme was affected by the violent protests, with a number of sites closed due to the violence. In the Joburg District, six sites were affected in the greater Soweto area, while the Ekurhuleni District had two sites closed in Vosloorus and Thokoza. One site was affected in Sedibeng District. The Tshwane and West Rand districts were not affected. The number of people presenting for vaccination were low across the province," Modiba said.

The province continues to lead the country in Covid-19 infections. Modiba said the department would be implementing various strategies, such as weekend vaccinations - which the province has already announced- as well as pop-up sites.

He said:

The Gauteng Provincial Government will soon be unveiling a massive programme that will see the vaccination drive being upscaled across the province, working with multiple stakeholders in the public and private sector including the Faith-Based Organisations and NGO sectors.

Meanwhile, the department has also urged sick people to reschedule their vaccination after it was inundated with questions on the matter.

"Members of the public are advised that those who are sick or unwell should reschedule their vaccination appointment and come back when they have fully recovered. The flu and Covid-19 vaccine should be given at least 14 days apart. Furthermore, no vaccine may be co-administered with the Covid-19 vaccines."

