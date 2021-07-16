52m ago

add bookmark

WATCH | #UnrestSA: Government knows who instigators are and are tracking them - Ntshavheni

accreditation
Pule Letshwiti-Jones
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Acting Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni. Picture: GCIS
Acting Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni. Picture: GCIS
  • Police are "tying up the loose ends" into investigation of 12 alleged instigators behind the volatile unrest, Acting Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says.
  • In KwaZulu-Natal, there were 1 488 incidents reported overnight, with an additional 89 deaths, bringing the number of fatalities to 180.
  • She said no new looting incidents were reported in Gauteng overnight.

Police are, "... tying (up) the loose ends", in the investigation into 12 alleged instigators behind the volatile unrest over the last week, Acting Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said on Friday.

Saying investigations were, "... at an advanced stage", Ntshavheni at a briefing said, "... anything was likely to happen", over the weekend regarding possible arrest.

"That's the assurance police have given - they are very advanced, and they are just tying (up) the loose ends. They have to dot the Is and cross the Ts. That's where it is," Ntshavheni said.

"The government knows who the instigators are and they are tracking them. They are going to deal with them decisively. [That] an attempt will not be made again, I cannot say. But if that attempt is made, they will meet the full might of the law."

READ | #UnrestSA: Eastern Cape business chamber sends Ramaphosa scathing letter on violence, looting

Her remarks follow the move by the former head of the State Security Agency's (SSA) rogue special operations unit, Thulani Dlomo, of handing himself over to police on Friday.

Dlomo's lawyer Philani Shangase told News24 that his client wanted to clear his name following media reports that he was behind the instigation of the unrest.

"He has denied all wrongdoing," Shangase said.

Ntshavheni condemned the use of social media to instigate and incite violence. 

This was after a community leader was arrested on the West Rand on Friday morning, who was allegedly responsible for the recording and distribution of a voice note calling for public violence in the area.

Ntshavheni said the voice note was disseminated on Thursday.

The minister said the situation both in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng was gradually returning to normal.

She said no new looting incidents were reported in Gauteng overnight and that reports remained at 58 incidents. The province recorded an additional six deaths, bringing the death toll in the province to 32. A total of 862 arrests had been made in the province, with 137 since Thursday night.

PICS | Zizi Kodwa visits Mdantsane where locals have been guarding a shopping mall

In KwaZulu-Natal, there were 1 488 incidents reported overnight, with an additional 89 deaths, bringing the number of fatalities to 180.

Overnight, 214 people were arrested, bringing the tally of people behind bars to 1 692.

She confirmed several crime scenes related to the discovery of ammunition, explosives, and hazardous materials.

Protocols related to the safety of officers before conducting seizures of such materials caused a delay in the transportation of  boxes of 500 live rounds of ammunition that were discovered after law enforcement officers dispersed a large group of looters on Wednesday in Mobeni, she said.

Furthermore, two suspects aged 16 and 23 were arrested in the area after they were found in possession of an unlicensed firearm and 4 000 rounds of ammunition, while on Thursday, 1 050 cartridges in boxes were found abandoned. 

Also on Thursday, 900 boxed cartridges were found abandoned.

She said:

A number of people were also found trying to syphon fuel from underground tanks at a petroleum service station in Pinetown in Durban. Hazardous items which were targetted by looters have proved to be related to the high number of fatalities during which seven bodies were discovered at a Makro store [on Thursday] morning in Pietermaritzburg.

Ntshavheni confirmed the reopening of the N2 and the N3 highways, allowing the transportation of key food stuffs, medical supplies, and fuel to recommence.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
khumbudzo ntshavhenigautengkwazulu-natalunrest
Lottery
Lucky Tuesday for 1 Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Have you registered for your vaccine if you are in the 35-49 age group?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I have received my confirmation
54% - 1658 votes
Not yet, but I am planning to
13% - 411 votes
No, I will not be getting vaccinated
33% - 1027 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst

10 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst
PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs

26 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs
PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools

19 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools
News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year

17 Jun 2021

News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year
view
Rand - Dollar
14.43
+0.8%
Rand - Pound
19.85
+1.5%
Rand - Euro
17.03
+1.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.67
+1.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+1.2%
Gold
1,811.24
-1.0%
Silver
25.64
-2.7%
Palladium
2,638.50
-3.2%
Platinum
1,107.50
-3.1%
Brent Crude
73.47
-1.7%
Top 40
60,438
-1.6%
All Share
66,530
-1.5%
Resource 10
64,822
-3.4%
Industrial 25
87,250
-0.5%
Financial 15
12,748
-0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
11-year-old local rapper ready to take over the music industry

14 Jul

11-year-old local rapper ready to take over the music industry
Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds...

02 Jul

Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds of trees
FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge...

17 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge for the kids of Langa
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
Team SA jets off to Tokyo – we've got you covered!

7h ago

Team SA jets off to Tokyo – we've got you covered!
Blitzboks released from quarantine in Tokyo

11h ago

Blitzboks released from quarantine in Tokyo
Tokyo Olympics full squad | Team SA brings largest ever contingent to Japan

06 Jul

Tokyo Olympics full squad | Team SA brings largest ever contingent to Japan
Djokovic says he will play Tokyo Olympics 'with much pride'

14h ago

Djokovic says he will play Tokyo Olympics 'with much pride'
Why SA won't experience canoeing glory again at the Tokyo Olympics

15 Jul

Why SA won't experience canoeing glory again at the Tokyo Olympics
Team SA Olympics medal prospects in Tokyo - Rowing

14 Jul

Team SA Olympics medal prospects in Tokyo - Rowing
Blitzboks quarantined upon arrival in Tokyo

14 Jul

Blitzboks quarantined upon arrival in Tokyo
Federer withdraws from Tokyo Olympics after knee injury 'setback'

13 Jul

Federer withdraws from Tokyo Olympics after knee injury 'setback'
SA swimming prodigy Houlie realises Olympic dream: 'Something special happens when...

13 Jul

SA swimming prodigy Houlie realises Olympic dream: 'Something special happens when you wear green and gold'
SA U23 squad suffer early blow as 5 players withdraw from Tokyo Olympics

12 Jul

SA U23 squad suffer early blow as 5 players withdraw from Tokyo Olympics
WATCH | Team SA Olympic medal prospects Blitzboks board flight bound for Tokyo

12 Jul

WATCH | Team SA Olympic medal prospects Blitzboks board flight bound for Tokyo
New African record the boost Simbine needed

11 Jul

New African record the boost Simbine needed
Ronnie Baker pips Akani Simbine in Monaco 100m, Ruswahl Samaai leaps to 5th

09 Jul

Ronnie Baker pips Akani Simbine in Monaco 100m, Ruswahl Samaai leaps to 5th
Fans banned from Tokyo Olympic venues as virus emergency imposed

08 Jul

Fans banned from Tokyo Olympic venues as virus emergency imposed
'Confident' Simbine peaking at the right time after breaking African 100m record

08 Jul

'Confident' Simbine peaking at the right time after breaking African 100m record
Japan to announce coronavirus emergency throughout Olympics

08 Jul

Japan to announce coronavirus emergency throughout Olympics
Brighton block Bafana star Percy Tau's Tokyo Olympic dream

07 Jul

Brighton block Bafana star Percy Tau's Tokyo Olympic dream
Wayde van Niekerk feels 'discomfort' after pulling out of race in Hungary

07 Jul

Wayde van Niekerk feels 'discomfort' after pulling out of race in Hungary
SA cycling team a 'dark horse' at Tokyo Olympics, says new star Dlamini

07 Jul

SA cycling team a 'dark horse' at Tokyo Olympics, says new star Dlamini
Blitzbok Justin Geduld in line for second Olympic medal

06 Jul

Blitzbok Justin Geduld in line for second Olympic medal
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21193.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo