UnrestSA: Health services forced to use skeleton staff, fears for critical patients in KwaZulu-Natal

KwaZulu-Natal health services are working on skeleton staff due to the ongoing unrest and blockades in the province.

People with burn wounds who have been run over, stabbed and shot are being treated.

Staff is sleeping in hospitals because they cannot get home.

"We are seeing things that we have never thought that we would see in our lifetime," said Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane.

"The situation is particularly bad in the health sector," she told the media on Wednesday.

The blockages on provincial and local routes have had a severe chain reaction for patients and health workers.

Simelane said this affected people's recovery and the treatment of those who needed life-saving procedures. She warned because trucks were not moving, their oxygen supplies might also run low.

Health workers cannot get to work or go home and are sleeping in the hospitals, waking up to go back to work, but worried about their families at home.

Staff has been unable to do X-rays or refer patients from clinics to community health centres.

The pathology division cannot get to the bodies of people killed during the unrest, and staff is being robbed as they try to assist people.

The Ekuhlengeni Psychiatric Care Centre was stormed, and electronic equipment and TVs were stolen, and an attempt to steal cars was also made.

In Inanda, a community health centre was attacked and robbed of various items, including TVs and computer equipment.

Tongaat community health centre has also been closed due to riots in its locality.

Direct threats have also been received by staff at various hospitals and clinics, including Edendale, Osindisweni, Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital, and KwaDabeka Community Health Centre.

Hooliganism

An ambulance was torched in Mariannhill, and another one transporting a pregnant patient was stoned.

"Now, this is merely an attack of hooliganism," Simelane said.

A hospital food supply truck in the Amajuba District was stopped, and looted.

She said facilities did have food for the next few days, but it might run out if this continued.

"We cannot have the safety and well-being of people who are already weak being placed in jeopardy by some unruly elements in our society," Simelane added.

Meanwhile, the health department is trying to keep up with Covid-19 prevention measures, but testing might be less than usual because of the unrest.

On Tuesday, the number of new infections stood at 1 026, while on Monday, 1 520 new infections were reported.

KZN currently has 1 670 patients admitted at both public and private healthcare facilities.

Vaccinations continued in areas not affected by the unrest, and there were 44 centres open in the province.

"So far, we have not had any sites that have had to get rid of their vaccinations and that have had to protect their vaccines. As of right now, we have not lost any doses as yet," she said.

Simelane added she had asked the police and SA National Defence Force to protect health facilities, and to escort emergency and pathology services.

She is also in talks to secure fuel supplies for the department's vehicles and urged communities to give safe passage to health workers.

The MEC praised and thanked healthcare workers for their dedication during a difficult time.