34m ago

add bookmark

#UnrestSA: 'I don't have maize meal' - Soweto woman, 75, ponders what the future holds

accreditation
Sesona Ngqakamba
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Two elderly Soweto women are feeling the brunt of looting.
  • News24 was in Soweto and witnessed residents pushing packed trollies looted from stores. 
  • The SANDF was in the township and assisted SAPS to disperse the crowds.

"I don't have maize meal. Where will I buy it?"

These are the questions already lingering in the mind of 75-year-old Maria Mofomme of Zone 3 in Meadowlands, Soweto, as looting continues in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal. 

News24 spotted the elderly woman strolling the street with her friend, Mathabo Lydia Seoketsa, 75, not far from Ndofaya Mall. 

The two were heading back to their homes after taking a walk in the streets to see the damage caused by overnight looting at the mall and other stores in the area. 

SOWETO, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 12: Looting in Meadowl
Looting in Meadowlands on July 12, 2021 in Soweto. (Photo by Gallo Images/Papi Morake)

Gauteng Premier David Makhura conducted a walkabout at the ransacked Ndofaya Mall on Tuesday, where 10 people were killed in a stampede during a looting spree on Monday night.  

READ | David Makhura admits cops are 'overstretched' as Gauteng's death toll rises to 19

Sirens could still be heard going off inside the mall as Makhura conducted his walkabout.

Neighbouring residents looked on from their yards as the premier walked and explained the extent of the unrest to the media.  

Parts of Soweto, the country's biggest township, with more than 1.2 million residents, were chaotic on Tuesday as residents continued to help themselves to food, liquor, furniture and building material.

Bara square, near Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital, Protea Garden Mall in Protea South, Jabulani Mall, Protea Glenn and Sizwe Shopping Centre are among the many centres which have been looted. 

While News24 witnessed scores of happy looters as they pushed their trollies, the two elderly women, on the other hand, had expressions of shock, fear and worry for the future. 

They were already anticipating the ramification of the widespread looting. 

"I don't have maize meal and sugar at the moment  - and I don't know when and [how] I will get them... There is [also] no bread, where will I buy it?" a troubled Mofomme asked when she was interviewed. 

Law enforcement agencies were kept busy throughout the day as they attempted to disperse the crowds. 

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department had to use a water cannon at Protea Glen as looters continued even when mop-up operations were under way. 

In Jabulani Mall, police fired rubber bullets at residents, who looked like they were waiting for the coast to clear, so they could go back in and finish what they had started.

The SANDF guarded the centre as some store owners tried to salvage what they could. 

Meanwhile, the road between Protea Glen Mall and Sizwe Shopping Centre was buzzing as scores of motorists filled the boots of their cars with looted items. 

The SANDF's presence did not stop the violence and theft from happening. 

News24 witnessed the SANDF firing gunshots in the air earlier in the day as they assisted SAPS to disperse a crowd at Supa Store in Dlamini. A woman's body was discovered in the rubble inside a Cash & Carry store. 

Fuel stations, especially those situated next to the centres, were also affected by the looting.

Motorists were in long queues at the few operating stations as they scrambled for fuel.

Speaking in Mofomme's yard, the women said they had lived in Zone 3 since 1955. 

They told News24 it was the first time they had witnessed the kind of looting which is currently happening. 

Mofomme said she was scared and distressed and did not know what to do. 

She added that she had asked a family member to find shops in other areas to buy food, but that was unsuccessful because they were closed too - out of fear - because of the unrest.

Mofomme said she pitied the looters because they would also run out of food soon and everyone would be left hungry because all shops would have closed due to the looting. 

Seoketsa said they were scared to take taxis to the CBD to look for food because they heard it was also affected. 

The two elders said they both suffered from chronic high blood pressure and were worried about where they would go for their check-ups because their local clinic was affected by the unrest.

Seoketsa added:

The looted shopping centres also had [general practitioners.] How am I going to get my medication? I am not well at all because I don't know what we will do. We are confused.


Mofomme said she had no mercy for the people found dead inside the looted shops.

She said, when the mayhem started, she locked her grandchildren inside the yard to avoid them being involved in the chaos.

"We heard of people who have died and I am not worried about them at all. What were they doing there? They were there to steal," Mofomme said. 

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
david makhuragautengjohannesburgcrimeprotests
Lottery
Lucky Tuesday for 1 Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Pre-schools moving to Department of Education management is:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Long overdue and much anticipated
19% - 1562 votes
A lot of empty promises
9% - 769 votes
A disaster waiting to happen
71% - 5791 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst

10 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst
PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs

26 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs
PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools

19 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools
News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year

17 Jun

News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year
view
Rand - Dollar
14.74
+0.0%
Rand - Pound
20.41
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.37
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.96
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.1%
Gold
1,814.18
+0.4%
Silver
26.09
+0.4%
Palladium
2,840.64
+0.3%
Platinum
1,115.50
+0.5%
Brent Crude
76.49
+1.8%
Top 40
61,751
+1.3%
All Share
67,913
+1.2%
Resource 10
68,267
+2.0%
Industrial 25
87,289
+1.0%
Financial 15
12,929
+0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds...

02 Jul

Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds of trees
FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge...

17 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge for the kids of Langa
FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more...

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more employable
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
Federer withdraws from Tokyo Olympics after knee injury 'setback'

13 Jul

Federer withdraws from Tokyo Olympics after knee injury 'setback'
SA swimming prodigy Houlie realises Olympic dream: 'Something special happens when...

13 Jul

SA swimming prodigy Houlie realises Olympic dream: 'Something special happens when you wear green and gold'
Tokyo Olympics full squad | Team SA brings largest ever contingent to Japan

06 Jul

Tokyo Olympics full squad | Team SA brings largest ever contingent to Japan
SA U23 squad suffer early blow as 5 players withdraw from Tokyo Olympics

12 Jul

SA U23 squad suffer early blow as 5 players withdraw from Tokyo Olympics
WATCH | Team SA Olympic medal prospects Blitzboks board flight bound for Tokyo

12 Jul

WATCH | Team SA Olympic medal prospects Blitzboks board flight bound for Tokyo
New African record the boost Simbine needed

11 Jul

New African record the boost Simbine needed
Ronnie Baker pips Akani Simbine in Monaco 100m, Ruswahl Samaai leaps to 5th

09 Jul

Ronnie Baker pips Akani Simbine in Monaco 100m, Ruswahl Samaai leaps to 5th
Fans banned from Tokyo Olympic venues as virus emergency imposed

08 Jul

Fans banned from Tokyo Olympic venues as virus emergency imposed
'Confident' Simbine peaking at the right time after breaking African 100m record

08 Jul

'Confident' Simbine peaking at the right time after breaking African 100m record
Japan to announce coronavirus emergency throughout Olympics

08 Jul

Japan to announce coronavirus emergency throughout Olympics
Brighton block Bafana star Percy Tau's Tokyo Olympic dream

07 Jul

Brighton block Bafana star Percy Tau's Tokyo Olympic dream
Wayde van Niekerk feels 'discomfort' after pulling out of race in Hungary

07 Jul

Wayde van Niekerk feels 'discomfort' after pulling out of race in Hungary
SA cycling team a 'dark horse' at Tokyo Olympics, says new star Dlamini

07 Jul

SA cycling team a 'dark horse' at Tokyo Olympics, says new star Dlamini
Blitzbok Justin Geduld in line for second Olympic medal

06 Jul

Blitzbok Justin Geduld in line for second Olympic medal
Akani Simbine breaks SA and African 100m record in Hungary

06 Jul

Akani Simbine breaks SA and African 100m record in Hungary
Soyizwapi to lead SA Sevens at Tokyo Olympics as Sascoc names final squad

06 Jul

Soyizwapi to lead SA Sevens at Tokyo Olympics as Sascoc names final squad
34 more names added to Team SA squad for Tokyo Olympics

03 Jul

34 more names added to Team SA squad for Tokyo Olympics
Richardson will miss Olympic 100m after positive marijuana test

02 Jul

Richardson will miss Olympic 100m after positive marijuana test
Tokyo Olympics: why U-23 coach David Notoane is the most important person in SA...

02 Jul

Tokyo Olympics: why U-23 coach David Notoane is the most important person in SA football
SA surf star Jordy Smith withdraws from Olympics

02 Jul

SA surf star Jordy Smith withdraws from Olympics
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21193.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo