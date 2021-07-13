UnrestSA: KZN community safety MEC concerned about 'racial tension' during looting

KwaZulu-Natal Community Safety MEC Peggy Nkonyeni says she is concerned about reports of racial tension among residents amid mass looting and violence in the province.



In a statement on Tuesday, Nkonyeni said her office had received reports of tension and racial attacks in Phoenix, Chatsworth and parts of Pietermaritzburg, where residents allegedly attacked people suspected of looting.

"We are calling upon all the affected community members to work together in the fight against any violence. We also urge that community members work together with the law enforcement agencies and not take the law into their own hands.

"There are ongoing investigations, and those who are found to be engaging in these acts of violence will not be spared. They will be arrested and prosecuted," she added.

LIVE COVERAGE | Clicks closes all stores in KZN, 130 in Gauteng as 106 vaccination sites shut

As looting continues in the province, a number of videos have been shared on social media where residents are seen trying to protect their local stores from being ransacked.

Nkonyeni called for unity among residents and against any criminal elements taking place around their areas.

Meanwhile, the province continues to burn as more stores and factories were looted and set on fire on Tuesday.

To date, 26 people have been reported dead, while 187 were arrested.

Nkonyeni also welcomed the deployment of the SA National Defence Force to the province.