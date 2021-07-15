55m ago

#UnrestSA: KZN doctors under pressure as skeleton staff tackle trauma cases with limited resources

Lwandile Bhengu
  • Healthcare workers in parts of Durban and Pietermaritzburg haven't been able to get to work due to ongoing civil unrest.
  • Doctors at these hospitals say they are overwhelmed by an influx of trauma patients amid staff shortages.
  • The provincial health department says food supplies in hospitals will last a few days, but they have contingencies in place.

KwaZulu-Natal doctors are buckling under pressure as trauma cases continue to trickle in amid staff shortages and limited resources – all thanks to looting and civil unrest in the province.

On Wednesday, the South African Medical Association (SAMA) said its representatives spent the last 48 hours in meetings with the national Department of Health to discuss, among other issues, health worker safety and food security.

Doctors in Pietermaritzburg told News24 that they were under severe strain as many staff members were unable to get to work due to road closures. Those who were at work had to deal with an influx of trauma patients who were injured during the unrest.

One junior doctor in Pietermaritzburg said: 

Whilst our PMB (Pietermaritzburg) hospitals are overwhelmed with trauma patients, we are running out of basic supplies. I mean things as basic but as lifesaving as drips and fluids. There is no way for them to get to hospitals to replace the dwindling stock.

"There have been massive supply-chain disruptions. We can't restock the hospital's pharmacy and medication. We are running out of PPE (personal protective equipment) for the Covid wards in the midst of the third wave. We cannot easily replenish emergency blood. We cannot easily get stock of things like syringes," the doctor added.

However, the KZN health department said it didn't have any pharmaceutical supply shortages.

On Wednesday, KZN Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu said they experienced staff shortages at some facilities, because healthcare workers were not able to get to work due to obstructed roads.

"For the past three days or so, many of our staff members have been confronted by an untenable situation whereby they have been unable to come to work or go home (for those on night shift) due to the blockading of access routes. This has resulted in only [skeleton] staff being able to work at our health facilities. Many of those on the night shift have had to find a way to sleep at our facilities and continue working when their shifts start," Simelane-Zulu said.

Ambulances, staff being attacked

Healthcare workers who are able to get to work fear being attacked while on the job or while travelling to and from work.

"The stoning and burning of ambulances meant that [they] were unwilling to risk going to dangerous areas or they were just not able to get to us. My friend at another hospital on rural rotation got jumped and beaten up by seven guys," another doctor from Pietermaritzburg said.

SAMA said it spoke to the health department to ensure that security was beefed up at public and private health facilities.

"All SAMA members who experience, or who may experience, security issues at their places of employment are asked to contact us immediately for guidance and advice. SAMA members who are [facing] or might face possible sanctions from their employer for justifiably refusing to work under unsafe conditions should also contact the SAMA Employment Relations Department for assistance," the association added.

Meanwhile, doctors also told News24 that there was a threat of a food shortage at hospitals.

The doctor said:

We were told today (Wednesday) that food stocks for patients would only last for today. I am unsure if they made a contingency plan, so it would be wrong for me to tell you it's not being solved.

However, Simelane-Zulu said they had adequate supplies, at least for a few days.

"Our facilities currently have adequate food supplies for the next few days, although this remains an area of concern, with the possibility of shortages as time goes. We do, however, have a contingency plan. We cannot elaborate on this due to security reasons; suffice to say that we will do everything possible to ensure that our patients have enough food," she said.

