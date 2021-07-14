UnrestSA: Law enforcement agencies prioritise protection of vaccination sites

Law enforcement agencies have been tasked with the protection of vaccination sites.

Unrest and looting continues into Tuesday night in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

More than 1 200 people have been arrested in connection with the unrest.

Law enforcement officers have been sent to protect clinics that are rolling out Covid-19 vaccinations, as well as vaccine storage sites and schools amid unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

This follows reports that vaccines were allegedly stolen from a site in Durban and that pharmacies were looted in the provinces.

The looting continued into Tuesday night.

In a statement, the Presidency said law enforcement and security agencies were working together to ensure public order and were patrolling identified "hotspot" areas, protecting key public and private infrastructure.

The Presidency said sites that formed part of the country's Covid-19 vaccination rollout would be prioritised.

President Cyril Ramaphosa chaired a meeting of the National Security Council on Tuesday, assessing developments around the country and coordinating the government's security response.

He also met with religious leaders from different faith communities on Tuesday to "develop a society-wide response".

Ramaphosa is set to meet with leaders of political parties on Wednesday.

Government leaders are also engaging with informal and small business associations, community leaders, traditional leaders and others, particularly in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

The consultations run alongside the mobilisation of the police and SA National Defence Force to prevent public violence, loss of life and damage to property.

More than 1 200 people have been arrested in connection with the violence and looting.

