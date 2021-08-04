UnrestSA: Lawyer accused of inciting public violence released on R3 000 bail

Ike Khumalo was arrested in July for allegedly inciting public violence on social media.

He was ordered to suspend all his social media activities until the matter has been finalised.

He is the sixth alleged instigator to be granted bail.

Lawyer Ike Khumalo has been granted R3 000 bail in a case where he is accused of inciting public violence.



Khumalo, 49, appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court for his unopposed bail application.

He has been charged with incitement to commit public violence, incitement to commit arson, and has also been charged under the Cyber Crimes Act. He was arrested on 25 July for allegedly inciting violence during the recent unrest in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

READ | Unrest: These are the four instigators who have been granted bail

State prosecutor Cobus Ehlers said Khumalo allegedly made several Twitter posts and videos inciting violence, the damage of property, and calling for an attack on politicians.

In an affidavit, read out by his lawyer, Khumalo said he was willing to suspend all his social media activities until the finalisation of the matter.

READ | Unrest: 10 people appear in Durban court facing various charges

Ehlers asked the magistrate to make this part of the bail conditions. Khumalo said he posted on social media frequently about various issues in the country and did not know which of his social media posts are alleged to have incited violence.

"I am active on social media and, from time to time, I post my views and comments about social and political issues. I participated in the struggle against apartheid and, like any other citizen of this country, at times, I agree, but at times I might not agree with the direction the country is taking.

PICS | Unrest: Looters arrested as police, soldiers raid Nguni Hostel in Vosloorus

As a result, I would then post my agreements or disagreements," said Khumalo in his affidavit.

He said the State could not bring any witness to testify that his post incited violence.

"I do not know which of my posts constituted incitement, but what I know is that I did not incite any person or group of people to loot or destroy property. I state that there is no person who can come and take the witness stand and tell the court that he or she engaged in the looting and destruction of property because of my social media posts," Khumalo said.

READ | Unrest: About 150 000 jobs at risk, govt says

Khumalo is the sixth person, charged with inciting public violence, to be released on bail. Outside court, Khumalo embraced his mother and a handful of supporters.

He thanked supporters and the media - and said he could not address anyone because it would be in violation of his bail conditions.

The matter will be back in court on 6 September 2021.