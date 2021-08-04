1h ago

add bookmark

#UnrestSA: Lawyer accused of inciting public violence released on R3 000 bail

accreditation
Lwandile Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Ike Khumalo in court.
Ike Khumalo in court.
Kayleen Morgan
  • Ike Khumalo was arrested in July for allegedly inciting public violence on social media. 
  • He was ordered to suspend all his social media activities until the matter has been finalised.
  • He is the sixth alleged instigator to be granted bail.  

Lawyer Ike Khumalo has been granted R3 000 bail in a case where he is accused of inciting public violence.

Khumalo, 49, appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court for his unopposed bail application. 

He has been charged with incitement to commit public violence, incitement to commit arson, and has also been charged under the Cyber Crimes Act. He was arrested on 25 July for allegedly inciting violence during the recent unrest in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng. 

READ | Unrest: These are the four instigators who have been granted bail

State prosecutor Cobus Ehlers said Khumalo allegedly made several Twitter posts and videos inciting violence, the damage of property, and calling for an attack on politicians. 

In an affidavit, read out by his lawyer, Khumalo said he was willing to suspend all his social media activities until the finalisation of the matter.

READ | Unrest: 10 people appear in Durban court facing various charges

Ehlers asked the magistrate to make this part of the bail conditions. Khumalo said he posted on social media frequently about various issues in the country and did not know which of his social media posts are alleged to have incited violence.

"I am active on social media and, from time to time, I post my views and comments about social and political issues. I participated in the struggle against apartheid and, like any other citizen of this country, at times, I agree, but at times I might not agree with the direction the country is taking.

PICS | Unrest: Looters arrested as police, soldiers raid Nguni Hostel in Vosloorus

As a result, I would then post my agreements or disagreements," said Khumalo in his affidavit. 

He said the State could not bring any witness to testify that his post incited violence. 

"I do not know which of my posts constituted incitement, but what I know is that I did not incite any person or group of people to loot or destroy property. I state that there is no person who can come and take the witness stand and tell the court that he or she engaged in the looting and destruction of property because of my social media posts," Khumalo said. 

READ | Unrest: About 150 000 jobs at risk, govt says

Khumalo is the sixth person, charged with inciting public violence, to be released on bail. Outside court, Khumalo embraced his mother and a handful of supporters.

He thanked supporters and the media - and said he could not address anyone because it would be in violation of his bail conditions.  

The matter will be back in court on 6 September 2021.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ike khumalogautengjohannesburgcourtsunrest
Lottery
Perfect start to the month for 1 Daily Lotto player!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should pension fund members be allowed to access their savings before retirement?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's their money to do with as they please.
35% - 1034 votes
No, more people will end up without enough savings in retirement.
36% - 1076 votes
Depends on how big the withdrawal limits will be.
29% - 875 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?

31 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?
PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?

24 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down

17 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst

10 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst
PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment
view
Rand - Dollar
14.36
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
19.98
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.01
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.60
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.1%
Gold
1,812.74
+0.1%
Silver
25.47
-0.2%
Palladium
2,663.60
+0.5%
Platinum
1,041.00
-1.1%
Brent Crude
72.41
-0.7%
Top 40
62,805
+0.4%
All Share
68,958
+0.4%
Resource 10
71,889
+1.0%
Industrial 25
86,197
+0.0%
Financial 15
13,115
-0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Kindness of strangers: Stellenbosch student has university debt paid off

03 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Kindness of strangers: Stellenbosch student has university debt paid off
LETTER | Not all taxi drivers are bad guys, this one is a hero even when I smashed...

29 Jul

LETTER | Not all taxi drivers are bad guys, this one is a hero even when I smashed his van
PICS | Gift of the Givers grants pupils a fresh start with three new classrooms

27 Jul

PICS | Gift of the Givers grants pupils a fresh start with three new classrooms
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
Namibian medallist reopens athletics 'intersex' debate

2h ago

Namibian medallist reopens athletics 'intersex' debate
LIVE
LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 12: Javelin, cycling, skateboarding and sports climbing...

2h ago

LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 12: Javelin, cycling, skateboarding and sports climbing on the agenda for SA
Bruce Springsteen's daughter misses out on qualification for Olympic equestrian final

8h ago

Bruce Springsteen's daughter misses out on qualification for Olympic equestrian final
Tokyo Olympics | Medals table

23 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Medals table
Tokyo Olympics | Schedule

29 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Schedule
Tokyo Olympics | Results

30 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Results
Shot putter Kyle Blignaut makes SA history: 'Hopefully, I can do us proud'

03 Aug

Shot putter Kyle Blignaut makes SA history: 'Hopefully, I can do us proud'
SA veteran star Wenda Nel leaves Tokyo with a smile: 'I gave it my all'

03 Aug

SA veteran star Wenda Nel leaves Tokyo with a smile: 'I gave it my all'
Pain for SA as Jobodwana, Munyai and Maswanganyi fail to make 200m final

03 Aug

Pain for SA as Jobodwana, Munyai and Maswanganyi fail to make 200m final
SA trio Maswanganyi, Jobodwana, Munyai advance to 200m semi-finals in Tokyo

03 Aug

SA trio Maswanganyi, Jobodwana, Munyai advance to 200m semi-finals in Tokyo
Wayde van Niekerk: How a PR stunt gone wrong paved a nightmarish road to Tokyo

03 Aug

Wayde van Niekerk: How a PR stunt gone wrong paved a nightmarish road to Tokyo
How Cyril's hard lockdown primed Flora Duffy for triathlon gold - for Bermuda (and...

03 Aug

How Cyril's hard lockdown primed Flora Duffy for triathlon gold - for Bermuda (and SA)
Neil Powell on 'tough' Covid-19 challenges, Blitzboks 5th-place finish: 'It wasn't...

01 Aug

Neil Powell on 'tough' Covid-19 challenges, Blitzboks 5th-place finish: 'It wasn't meant to be'
SA sport climbers set for Olympic first

02 Aug

SA sport climbers set for Olympic first
Wayde van Niekerk disappointed with Olympic 400m title defence: 'I expected way...

02 Aug

Wayde van Niekerk disappointed with Olympic 400m title defence: 'I expected way more from myself'
Akani Simbine's fourth-place pain reverberated through all South Africans

02 Aug

Akani Simbine's fourth-place pain reverberated through all South Africans
Akani Simbine on heartbreaking 100m finish: 'It's going to drive me even more'

01 Aug

Akani Simbine on heartbreaking 100m finish: 'It's going to drive me even more'
So close to a podium as Akani Simbine finishes 4th in 100m final

01 Aug

So close to a podium as Akani Simbine finishes 4th in 100m final
Unsung breaststroke hero Kaylene Corbett rises from Schoenmaker's shadow

01 Aug

Unsung breaststroke hero Kaylene Corbett rises from Schoenmaker's shadow
Akani Simbine into 100m final as Gift Leotlela, Shaun Maswanganyi miss out on...

01 Aug

Akani Simbine into 100m final as Gift Leotlela, Shaun Maswanganyi miss out on showcase event
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21201.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo