UnrestSA: Likelihood looters 'may be carriers' - acting health minister warns of Covid-19 spike after #UnrestSA

Those who participated in the looting and torching of malls could be carriers of Covid-19.

The health department is concerned looters could contribute to escalating Covid-19 cases.

The numbers of positive Covid-19 cases, hospitalisations and deaths are expected to rise from next week.

South Africans must prepare themselves for a resurgence of escalating Covid-19 numbers.



The recent wave of unrest which swept across KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng was expected to lead to an increase in Covid-19 cases there.

Acting Health Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi said the department was preparing for a spike in Covid-19 numbers from next week.

READ | Looters hit hundreds of Shoprite group's stores

She said:

I continue to worry about the recent protests. They are a disaster in the health sector. We saw people fleeing from crowded places with looted items. The majority of them were not wearing masks. They didn't even observe social distancing.

"The consequence of their actions is that we will have a surge in numbers. We won't see those numbers today. They will start showing from next week. Those escalating numbers will result in increased hospitalisation and deaths.

"That is our concern. I appeal to all who participated in the protests to present themselves for screening. The likelihood is that they are carriers of the virus. I know that they are scared that they will be arrested. From a health point of view, we urge them to come forward," said Kubayi.

#UnrestSA George Mosoetsa recruited a number of residents to clean Chris Hani Mall in Vosloorus, following lootings. Three people lost their lives at the mall @TeamNews24 pic.twitter.com/B3uZptLvW1 — ntwaagae Seleka (@ntwaagae) July 15, 2021

"If people who were in the protests have symptoms, they must not stay at home. They must present themselves for testing. We are worried and want to ensure that people don't spread the pandemic. Ours is to contain the virus. Don't lower your guard. We are yet to see the impact of those protests."

READ | #UnrestSA: KZN premier calls for more arrests after visiting families of people killed

Kubayi, who was attending the launch of government's drive to vaccinate prisoners on Tuesday, applauded the Department of Correctional Services on how it was managing to isolate new inmates in prisons.

"The delta virus spreads faster. What we are picking up now is that the majority of people don't show symptoms. It is vital to continue protecting themselves. Vaccines protect people from severe illnesses and potential deaths."