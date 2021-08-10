UnrestSA: 'Mastermind' behind Vaal looting used WhatsApp group to incite violence - charge sheet

A man accused of inciting people to loot shops in the Vaal has appeared in court.

Themba Mnisi is facing a charge of inciting public violence.

He will remain in custody until his formal bail application next week.

One of the alleged masterminds behind the unrest that left many businesses ailing has made his first appearance in court.



Themba Mnisi is accused of inciting violence that led to the looting of shops in the area.

Mnisi, 43, appeared briefly in the Vereeniging Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, facing a charge of incitement to commit public violence.

Mnisi, clad in a pair of black track pants and a silver jacket, cut a lonely figure in the dock.

He was represented by Jaco van Heerden and Thomas Mahlobogoane.

GRAPHIC | #UnrestSA: Counting the cost of rioting and looting

Van Heerden told magistrate Ziphora Phage that they needed a postponement to allow for the State to clarify its issues.

Van Heerden said they had asked prosecutor Benny Killian to provide the defence with a copy of the affidavit supporting the search and seizure warrant that led to Mnisi’s arrest.

The Hawks, armed with the warrant, arrested Mnisi at his home in Ironside, De Deur on Friday. "If the document (affidavit) is not available, his arrest will fall away," said Van Heerden.

Mnisi would remain in custody for now and was expected to bring his formal bail application on 17 August. He raised a clenched fist and whispered "amandla" as he was led to the holding cells.

READ | #UnrestSA: Parliament to hold inquiry into alleged intelligence service failures

Outside the court, Van Heerden told the media Mnisi was in "high spirits".

"We are confident with our court case," said Van Heerden.

According to the charge sheet, Minisi was a member of the WhatsApp group called "Operation Dudula".

READ | Unrest: About 150 000 jobs at risk, govt says

It's alleged that Mnisi posted messages on the group that allegedly incited public violence.



"Mnisi allegedly conducted himself in a manner or published words that might reasonably be expected that the natural and probable consequences of his conduct would result in the commission of public violence," read the charge sheet.

During last month's unrest, shopping centres in parts of the Vaal were looted, with some partially torched.

Police and soldiers later embarked on operations to recover some of the stolen items in parts of Sebokeng.