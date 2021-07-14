UnrestSA: Medics, law enforcement could be hobbled by KwaZulu-Natal fuel shortage

Fuel shortages have been reported across KZN as first responders scramble to keep tanks full.

A wave of unrest has forced the closure of refineries, petrol stations and the freight routes that connect them.

Medics have also come under attack by mobs in KZN and Gauteng.

As fuel shortages grip KwaZulu-Natal, emergency service personnel fear they will not be able to respond to life-threatening emergencies.



IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Paul Herbst said fuel supplies in Ballito were running low, and that certain petrol stations had dedicated what was left to paramedics, police and fire department vehicles.

"We are not in a good space, we have managed to secure a supply from a garage that will help us, but the fuel is not going to last forever," he said.

The situation was the same for another private ambulance service in the province. ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said a petrol station, which had closed during violent unrest, had opened to assist.

READ | Zuma unrest: Some shops allowing only limited number of items as food, fuel shortages choke Durban

"We are hanging on and we have a few places that are helping us. When the petrol runs out, we will face a crisis," he added.

Medics have also come under attack from rioters – both in KZN and in Gauteng – while trying to attend to the sick and injured. Some private ambulance services have ceased operations for fear of attacks.

Gallo Images Gallo Images/Darren Stewart

On Monday, emergency personnel came under fire on the R102, near the White House Centre in Phoenix, Durban, while rushing a child to hospital.



READ | SA's lockdown laws have just been changed to help stop looting in Gauteng, KZN

Emergmed spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said the attack played out while EMS personnel were en route to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital when they took fire from automatic weapons.

Gallo Images Gallo Images/Darren Stewart

"We had to retreat and try and reroute. We have two transfers of patients with gunshots and we can't get to them because the roads are closed," he said.



READ | Embers, desolate warehouses and empty shelves: The toll of violence on critical freight

The medics and patient emerged unscathed.



On the same day, paramedics in Verulam, north of Durban, were pelted with rocks and stones as they tried to make their way to a gravely ill patient.

In Tembisa, Johannesburg, a rapid response vehicle was hijacked and torched by a mob.