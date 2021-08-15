UnrestSA: More than 150 firearms seized from security companies as police probe Phoenix murders

On Sunday, police minister Bheki Cele visited communities in Phoenix and surrounding areas to give an update on investigations into the murders of 36 people during the unrest.

Cele said several private security companies were being investigated for their alleged role in the murders.

More than 150 firearms have been seized, for ballistic testing, from private security companies being investigated for their alleged role in the killing of people in Phoenix during the civil unrest in July.

This was revealed by Minister of Police Bheki Cele on Sunday during a visit to Phoenix, Bhambayi, Umaoti and Zwelisha, where he gave an update on investigations into the murders of 36 people in Phoenix during the unrest.

"You also revealed that there were private security companies that were leading the charge in the abuse and murders of people. These companies are being investigated. There are seven of them being investigated, and three were leading the charge. The three companies are Reaction Unit, VIP security and others," said Cele.

"The firearms which belong to the companies that are being investigated were taken for testing to see what crimes they were involved in. Their work should be within the law, and if they are being used for the wrong things, we test them. The owners of these companies should be arrested if they broke the law, and the companies must be closed," he added.

Cele said 36 people had been arrested to date for 33 of the murders in Phoenix.

"What's unfortunate is that the victims are African, and most of those arrested are Indians. These are the things we need to fix moving forward. Thirty-six and counting is the number. Investigations are still ongoing," he said.

Following the murders, a team of 12 provincial and national investigators was set up. Cele said the team had been expanded to 31 members. He said police watchdog IPID was investigating allegations by communities that people were not doing their jobs at their local stations.

"You had also complained that police at certain stations were doing things they were not supposed to be doing. IPID is continuing with investigations. We are investigating everyone that is being complained about, whether it's our people, you or people from Phoenix," he said.

Cele said that 130 illegal firearms had also been found during a raid in Phoenix.

Meanwhile, Glen Naidoo from KZN VIP security said they handed in their firearms to police voluntarily to clear the company's name and weren't aware of any investigations.

"It's shocking because we know of no allegations against our company. We can confidently say that no live rounds were ever used by KZN VIP before, during and after the unrest. We are a professional company, and we do know that a lot of rubber rounds were fired, so if people have been injured with rubber rounds, then they can investigate," he said.

Reaction Unit's Prem Balram said he welcomed the investigation because they had no part in any of the violence during the unrest.