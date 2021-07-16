UnrestSA: More than a million bullets stolen from container in Durban, most still missing

Sources in law enforcement have told News24 that there was a desperate scramble to track down more than 1.5m rounds of ammunition stolen during rampant looting.

The bullets are understood to have been imported by the SANDF, although this could not be confirmed.

Bullets of varying calibers are now missing.

More than a 1.5 million rounds of ammunition were looted from a container depot in Mobeni, South of Durban, during a rampant spate of unrest that gripped the province since the weekend.

Sources with knowledge of the incident said that the bullets were stored in a container at a depot on Leicester Road in the Durban south basin - an industrial precinct which was overrun by looters during the week.

The lion's share remains missing.

The ammunition – in varying calibres – is understood to have been housed in a container which had been stacked high-off the ground, with those who stormed the depot climbing up the outside of the stack to gain access on Wednesday.

The area flanks the Durban Harbour and containers offloaded from ships are stored at depots until they can be trucked across the country.

Sources said that the cache of ammunition had been imported from Brazil and destined for distribution across the country's South African National Defence Force (SANDF) bases.

SANDF spokesperson, General Mafi Mgobozi, could not be reached for comment. His response will be added when received.

While visiting police operations in the province on Wednesday evening, Police Minister Bheki Cele revealed that 10 000 rounds of ammunition, thought to have originated from this container, were seized.

Repeated attempts to contact national police spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili were unsuccessful at the time of publishing.



