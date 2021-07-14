22m ago

add bookmark

#UnrestSA: Ndabeni-Abrahams urges people to use social media to expose looters, instigators

accreditation
Sesona Ngqakamba
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Looting in Meadowlands on July 12, 2021 in Soweto. (Photo by Gallo Images/Papi Morake)
Looting in Meadowlands on July 12, 2021 in Soweto. (Photo by Gallo Images/Papi Morake)
  • Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams says people should take videos and report people heading home with looted goods. 
  • Clean-up operations are under way at some affected shopping centres in Soweto.
  • People have been urged to support those doing the cleaning up.

Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams appealed to people to use social media to expose those behind the widespread unrest, which has hit Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

Ndabeni urged people to take videos, tweet and report people returning to their homes with looted goods.

She said her department, through the newly established oversight project management office (PMO), was playing its part to track down people inciting violence.

The office is made up of various digital communication and technology players, including social media platform owners, engineers and data scientists, who are assisting with tracking and tracing within the confines of the law. 

Ndabeni-Abrahams was speaking at Jabulani Mall in Soweto on Wednesday. 

She said the PMO was the only way to expose people who were using communication platforms for "selfish agendas". 

EDITORS | Open letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa

Ndabeni-Abrahams was in Soweto, along with acting Health Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula and Justice Minister Ronald Lamola. 

The ministers conducted a walkabout at the ransacked mall.

They also visited Maponya Mall, which was heavily guarded by community members, SAPS and SANDF. 

"These videos that we take, this Tweeting, Facebooking that we do; let it work for the benefit of our country and save the democracy that we have. Let's expose them utilising this information," said Ndabeni-Abrahams.

"But, of course, as I said, we have established a platform for all the platform owners; those that are inciting violence, once they are tracked and traced, we report them to Twitter, Facebook and they are taken down." she said. 

She also warned people against spreading fake news.

"Just verify before you share anything. Let us not cause panic - let us not make people to want to stay home or kill themselves because we are destroying the hope that they have to say, as South Africa, together with government, we can defeat this demon that we have." 

Ndabeni-Abrahams urged young people to refuse to be coerced in taking part in the criminal acts because the instigators were "faceless", and they needed to be exposed. 

We appeal for calm from everyone, but most importantly, let us all be responsible citizens and protect the journalists that are continuing to expose the rot that is being driven by those that want to destroy our country.


"At the centre of it, let us protect our country with everything that we have, working closely with our law enforcement agencies," she said. 

Soweto residents took it upon themselves to protect stores that have not yet been looted. 

In Pimville, people were in the streets, with placards, vowing to protect Maponya Mall and the township. 

Meanwhile, other people have been assisting in clean-up operations at affected shopping centres. 

READ | Community-driven anti-looting campaigns prove to be a great success in some areas

News24 saw residents, clad in black refuse bags, cleaning up Ndofaya Mall, where 10 people were killed during a stampede while looting was under way on Monday night. 

"Members of Sanco heard that we will be coming and reached out to say they have started a cleaning campaign; they requested support in terms of bringing equipment that will help them to clean," Kubayi said.

"My appeal to everyone, who can be able to lend a hand, let's do so to help rebuild our country.

"As government is working towards rebuilding, taking charge and making sure that thuggery does not continue, ours, as communities, is to help to rebuild."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gautengkwazulu-natalcrimeviolenceunrest
Lottery
Lucky Tuesday for 1 Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Pre-schools moving to Department of Education management is:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Long overdue and much anticipated
19% - 1703 votes
A lot of empty promises
10% - 866 votes
A disaster waiting to happen
72% - 6476 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst

10 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst
PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs

26 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs
PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools

19 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools
News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year

17 Jun 2021

News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year
view
Rand - Dollar
14.47
+1.8%
Rand - Pound
20.05
+1.4%
Rand - Euro
17.13
+1.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.82
+1.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+1.2%
Gold
1,825.37
+1.0%
Silver
26.22
+0.9%
Palladium
2,828.00
-0.1%
Platinum
1,130.50
+1.8%
Brent Crude
76.49
+1.8%
Top 40
61,754
+1.3%
All Share
67,898
+1.2%
Resource 10
67,966
+1.5%
Industrial 25
87,744
+1.6%
Financial 15
12,880
+0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds...

02 Jul

Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds of trees
FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge...

17 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge for the kids of Langa
FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more...

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more employable
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
Team SA Olympics medal prospects in Tokyo - Rowing

7h ago

Team SA Olympics medal prospects in Tokyo - Rowing
Blitzboks quarantined upon arrival in Tokyo

9h ago

Blitzboks quarantined upon arrival in Tokyo
Federer withdraws from Tokyo Olympics after knee injury 'setback'

13 Jul

Federer withdraws from Tokyo Olympics after knee injury 'setback'
Tokyo Olympics full squad | Team SA brings largest ever contingent to Japan

06 Jul

Tokyo Olympics full squad | Team SA brings largest ever contingent to Japan
SA swimming prodigy Houlie realises Olympic dream: 'Something special happens when...

13 Jul

SA swimming prodigy Houlie realises Olympic dream: 'Something special happens when you wear green and gold'
SA U23 squad suffer early blow as 5 players withdraw from Tokyo Olympics

12 Jul

SA U23 squad suffer early blow as 5 players withdraw from Tokyo Olympics
WATCH | Team SA Olympic medal prospects Blitzboks board flight bound for Tokyo

12 Jul

WATCH | Team SA Olympic medal prospects Blitzboks board flight bound for Tokyo
New African record the boost Simbine needed

11 Jul

New African record the boost Simbine needed
Ronnie Baker pips Akani Simbine in Monaco 100m, Ruswahl Samaai leaps to 5th

09 Jul

Ronnie Baker pips Akani Simbine in Monaco 100m, Ruswahl Samaai leaps to 5th
Fans banned from Tokyo Olympic venues as virus emergency imposed

08 Jul

Fans banned from Tokyo Olympic venues as virus emergency imposed
'Confident' Simbine peaking at the right time after breaking African 100m record

08 Jul

'Confident' Simbine peaking at the right time after breaking African 100m record
Japan to announce coronavirus emergency throughout Olympics

08 Jul

Japan to announce coronavirus emergency throughout Olympics
Brighton block Bafana star Percy Tau's Tokyo Olympic dream

07 Jul

Brighton block Bafana star Percy Tau's Tokyo Olympic dream
Wayde van Niekerk feels 'discomfort' after pulling out of race in Hungary

07 Jul

Wayde van Niekerk feels 'discomfort' after pulling out of race in Hungary
SA cycling team a 'dark horse' at Tokyo Olympics, says new star Dlamini

07 Jul

SA cycling team a 'dark horse' at Tokyo Olympics, says new star Dlamini
Blitzbok Justin Geduld in line for second Olympic medal

06 Jul 2021

Blitzbok Justin Geduld in line for second Olympic medal
Akani Simbine breaks SA and African 100m record in Hungary

06 Jul

Akani Simbine breaks SA and African 100m record in Hungary
Soyizwapi to lead SA Sevens at Tokyo Olympics as Sascoc names final squad

06 Jul

Soyizwapi to lead SA Sevens at Tokyo Olympics as Sascoc names final squad
34 more names added to Team SA squad for Tokyo Olympics

03 Jul

34 more names added to Team SA squad for Tokyo Olympics
Richardson will miss Olympic 100m after positive marijuana test

02 Jul

Richardson will miss Olympic 100m after positive marijuana test
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21193.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo