UnrestSA: Nearly 100 trucks an hour stream into KwaZulu-Natal as N3 reopens

With calm having been restored to KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, the N3 trade route connecting the provinces is open once more.

Nearly 100 trucks per hour, carrying food, fuel and medicine, are streaming into KwaZulu-Natal.

This after a week of unrest initially fuelled by the arrest and imprisonment of former president Jacob Zuma.

With calm seemingly restored across the length and breadth of KwaZulu-Natal after days of unrest and violence, freight trucks were now streaming into the province at a rate of nearly 100 every hour.

This was announced by Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, who was speaking on the side of the N3 in Heidelberg. The crucial overland trade route was closed for several days after sporadic attacks.

The highway has been reopened and goods such as food and fuel are being escorted into KwaZulu-Natal under heavy guard after fears of a looming food security crisis.

Ministers Pravin Gordhan, Ebrahim Patel, Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane and Khumbudzo Ntshaveni are at the Heidelberg weighbridge to see off trucks leaving for Durban. Gordhan says ports are functional.#Newzroom405 pic.twitter.com/EgMEKddu0J — Newzroom Afrika (@Newzroom405) July 18, 2021

"One of the things we have learnt in the past 10 days is just how critical the routes between Durban and Gauteng are," Gordhan told the media.

"In the last 24 hours – on this route and others – some 1 800 trucks have travelled from Gauteng to KZN, and now it's 93 trucks an hour.

"Our ports are functional. They are full of petrol and diesel, wheat that needs to be moved around the country and manufactured food that needs to get to KZN. And this is evident on the one hand the importance of the N3 route but on the other, the interdependence between different provinces and the production facilities around the country as well (sic)," Gordhan added.