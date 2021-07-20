UnrestSA: Ntshavheni says the jobs of 150 000 people are at risk

Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said the damage to factories in KZN would have a significant impact on the economy.

The damage caused by the recent unrest in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal has placed at least 150 000 people's jobs at risk, according to acting Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni.



During a media briefing on Tuesday, Ntshavheni said damage to factories and retail facilities in Kwazulu-Natal would have a significant impact on the economy.

"This impact will be felt both in KZN and across the rest of the country. Some production facilities have been damaged, though most factories and suppliers' facilities are intact. Work is underway to assess the cost of the damage to property as a result of the unrest," she said.

In KwaZulu-Natal, 161 malls were damaged, along with 11 warehouses, eight factories and 161 liquor outlets.

Approximately 3 000 stores were looted and stock lost amounted to R1.5 billion.

The impact on the GDP was estimated to be R20 billion.

"[The] South African Property Owners' Association has provided estimates to the damage in KZN, to the extent that the business owners, who are its members, have provided to date," she said.

Ntshavheni said members of the SANDF and SAPS are patrolling various other shopping malls to ensure trade was resuming safely.

"We reported, in the past few days, there were number of arrests that were undertaken by the law enforcement agencies for incitement of violence, looting and public violence. We want to reiterate that those who have endangered our democracy have no place to hide. We will ensure that they face the might of the law."

The National Prosecuting Authority reported that about 200 people appeared in various courts around Gauteng this week after being arrested in connection with looting and public violence. Some have been granted bail and some have been remanded in custody.



Ntshavheni said the investigation was still ongoing into the 12 people allegedly at the centre of instigating the unrest.

"Key suspects facing charges of incitement to commit public violence have appeared in various courts and remanded in custody for bail applications. One suspected handed himself over to the police in Durban after a warrant of arrest had been issued against him. He will be appearing in the Randburg Magistrate's Court in Johannesburg tomorrow (Wednesday)."

Ntshavheni also warned the public not to spread fake news.