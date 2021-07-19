UnrestSA: One suspect behind 'failed insurrection' granted bail, others in custody - presidency

The Acting Minister in the Presidency confirmed that one suspect allegedly behind the failed insurrection had been granted bail.

On Monday, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said the other unknown suspects remained in custody.

The names of the perpetrators would be made public on Tuesday.

One suspect alleged to be an instigator behind the "failed insurrection" has been released on bail, while the other suspects remain behind bars.



After a week of deadly riots in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, the Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshaveni said the names of the alleged instigators behind the deadly unrest would be made public on Tuesday.

Ntshaveni's justification for not making the names public immediately was due to the nature and "sensitivity" of the allegations levelled against the perpetrators accused of the alleged incitement to commit public violence.

The minister said police officials had no room for mistakes when dealing with such a case, which was currently in the public spotlight.

Her remarks followed Minister of Police Bheki Cele's pronouncements that a fifth alleged instigator had been arrested on Monday, after he accompanied police officers to various communities in KwaZulu-Natal to recover goods stolen during the looting.

News24 reported that the arrest of the suspect was made as Ngizwe Mchunu, one of the alleged "instigators" of the unrest, left the KwaZulu-Natal police provincial headquarters in handcuffs on Monday.

On Monday, more than 1 000 people appeared in court for participating in the deadly riots, looting and damaging of properties in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

Ntshaveni said:

We've indicated that one has been granted bail. We've indicated that the others have been remanded in custody. And that they will be considered for bail later. And we'll provide the details.

The minister added that legal processes were currently underway and that disclosing information now would compromise the progress of the ongoing investigations.

"If you are worried about the 48-hour arrest, the police or law enforcement agency have ensured that they have complied with the continued detention. That's why people have been remanded in police custody. We have bundled up the process of making sure that they [suspects] are brought to justice.

"I'm sure though there is an interest in reporting accountability. There's a higher interest of all South Africans to make sure that those who almost brought our country to its knees are dealt with and cannot be let off the hook by a mere bundling up of process," Ntshaveni said.

Meanwhile, on Monday, briefing the media in Pretoria, Ntshaveni said ministers of the economic cluster were working with businesses to allow a speedy return to full economic activity.



Ntshaveni said in terms of assistance to those who had lost livelihoods, the UIF TERS would be immediately available for employees affected by the unrest, who were members of the UIF or whose employers were members of the UIF.

"The Minister of Employment and Labour requested to clarify that this time around the TERS will be given directly to employees to avoid the situation we experienced with the first round of TERS, when we dealt with the first Covid-19 intervention," she said.

Government said it had learnt its lesson from the unrest and that it would put in place key measures to prevent such a tragic set of events from happening again.



Ntshaveni said there were discussions around the intervention for the government to deal with poverty and inequality by establishing a programme that would include a basic grant.

The minister added that although there was a challenge around medical security in KwaZulu-Natal amid the unrest, she said work was underway to ensure that ARVs and TB medication were made available as soon as possible.

"They [government] are considering various options to ensure that those [residents] who are severely affected, because we know there are those who are HIV positive and need ARVs and those who have TB, cannot afford to miss their doses. Otherwise we are going to be dealing with something that is unthinkable for the country," she said.