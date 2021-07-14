15m ago

add bookmark

#UnrestSA: Opposition parties in heated meeting with Ramaphosa over 'small' army deployment

accreditation
Jason Felix and Pule Letshwiti-Jones
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
SANDF members patrol at streets and looted places in Soweto.
SANDF members patrol at streets and looted places in Soweto.
Shiraaz Mohamed/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
  • Political parties met with Cyril Ramaphosa to discuss measures to address the unrest in KZN and Gauteng.
  • DA leader John Steenhuisen pleaded with Ramaphosa to send in more troops.
  • More than 70 people have died in the unrest.

Opposition parties are said to have slammed President Cyril Ramaphosa on the rationale behind the number of soldiers deployed to bring the unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng under control.

On Wednesday, leaders of political parties met with Ramaphosa to discuss the unfolding unrest and had critical reservations on the deployment of the army.

Sources have told News24 that some leaders criticised Ramaphosa for only deploying 2 500 soldiers to assist police with the unrest, while more than 70 000 were dispatched to enforce lockdown regulations.

READ | Zizi Kodwa says 'experienced' people behind looting as residents stand to protect Soweto mall

A source close to the meeting told News24 the idea of a state of emergency was ruled out and deemed not "ideal" by other political party leaders.

All political party representatives took part in the virtual meeting, except the EFF.

"He [Malema] was not part of the meeting. And we did not discuss their (EFF) absence. Some people have a direct line to Ramaphosa, so they can talk to him at any given time," a source said.

READ | KZN sugar mills now shut, citrus exports halted as riots rage on

South Africa has been in the grip of violent looters and they have caused havoc in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

South Africa National Defence Force (SANDF) soldie
SANDF soldiers and police officers detain suspected looters at Jabulani Mall in Soweto.

More than 70 people have died, while thousands have been arrested as law enforcement and the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) scramble to stabilise the situation.

Another insider said Ramaphosa was told the ANC should be held accountable for the unrest.

The source said party members - like ANCWL president Bathabile Dlamini - were preaching the opposite, demanding that people sign a petition to "Free Zuma" from prison.

Party leaders told Ramaphosa that such action from ANC members had to be looked into because the organisation was preaching parallel messages.

"The ANC is taking their responsibility. It's high time they call some of their members, who've been inciting the violence, to order. The party cannot lay back and pretend as though all members of their party are clean," the source said.

Meanwhile, DA leader John Steenhuisen was vocal about his suggestions to Ramaphosa.

Steenhuisen urged Ramaphosa to deploy more troops to Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal as the violence, looting of shops and destruction of property continues.

"2 500 nationwide is not going to bring the situation under control. The reserve force needs to be deployed, the cost of this is insignificant when compared to the economic cost of the looting. It is essential that the security services regain the initiative, which has been completely lost in the last 48 hours," he said.

Steenhuisen said troops needed to patrol major arterial routes, so that trucks could deliver food, fuel and medicines.

"This is essential because the food distribution networks have been looted and burnt. Hunger is going to inflame an already volatile situation," he said.

READ HERE | #UnrestSA: Law enforcement agencies prioritise protection of vaccination sites

Steenhuisen added that police needed more rubber bullets, tear gas and other crowd control equipment.

He said officers should start monitoring WhatsApp groups and social media accounts to determine who is leading the looting and their plans.

DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone reiterated that Parliament had to be convened immediately.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sandfcrimepoliticsunrest
Lottery
Lucky Tuesday for 1 Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Pre-schools moving to Department of Education management is:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Long overdue and much anticipated
19% - 1663 votes
A lot of empty promises
10% - 831 votes
A disaster waiting to happen
71% - 6220 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst

10 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst
PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment

02 Jul 2021

PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs

26 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs
PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools

19 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools
News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year

17 Jun

News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year
view
Rand - Dollar
14.65
+0.6%
Rand - Pound
20.33
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.31
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.96
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.2%
Gold
1,824.73
+0.9%
Silver
26.25
+1.0%
Palladium
2,826.00
-0.2%
Platinum
1,135.00
+2.2%
Brent Crude
76.49
+1.8%
Top 40
62,041
+1.8%
All Share
68,182
+1.6%
Resource 10
68,649
+2.5%
Industrial 25
87,890
+1.7%
Financial 15
12,883
+0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds...

02 Jul

Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds of trees
FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge...

17 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge for the kids of Langa
FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more...

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more employable
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
Team SA Olympics medal prospects in Tokyo - Rowing

1h ago

Team SA Olympics medal prospects in Tokyo - Rowing
Blitzboks quarantined upon arrival in Tokyo

3h ago

Blitzboks quarantined upon arrival in Tokyo
Federer withdraws from Tokyo Olympics after knee injury 'setback'

13 Jul

Federer withdraws from Tokyo Olympics after knee injury 'setback'
Tokyo Olympics full squad | Team SA brings largest ever contingent to Japan

06 Jul

Tokyo Olympics full squad | Team SA brings largest ever contingent to Japan
SA swimming prodigy Houlie realises Olympic dream: 'Something special happens when...

13 Jul

SA swimming prodigy Houlie realises Olympic dream: 'Something special happens when you wear green and gold'
SA U23 squad suffer early blow as 5 players withdraw from Tokyo Olympics

12 Jul

SA U23 squad suffer early blow as 5 players withdraw from Tokyo Olympics
WATCH | Team SA Olympic medal prospects Blitzboks board flight bound for Tokyo

12 Jul

WATCH | Team SA Olympic medal prospects Blitzboks board flight bound for Tokyo
New African record the boost Simbine needed

11 Jul

New African record the boost Simbine needed
Ronnie Baker pips Akani Simbine in Monaco 100m, Ruswahl Samaai leaps to 5th

09 Jul

Ronnie Baker pips Akani Simbine in Monaco 100m, Ruswahl Samaai leaps to 5th
Fans banned from Tokyo Olympic venues as virus emergency imposed

08 Jul

Fans banned from Tokyo Olympic venues as virus emergency imposed
'Confident' Simbine peaking at the right time after breaking African 100m record

08 Jul

'Confident' Simbine peaking at the right time after breaking African 100m record
Japan to announce coronavirus emergency throughout Olympics

08 Jul

Japan to announce coronavirus emergency throughout Olympics
Brighton block Bafana star Percy Tau's Tokyo Olympic dream

07 Jul

Brighton block Bafana star Percy Tau's Tokyo Olympic dream
Wayde van Niekerk feels 'discomfort' after pulling out of race in Hungary

07 Jul

Wayde van Niekerk feels 'discomfort' after pulling out of race in Hungary
SA cycling team a 'dark horse' at Tokyo Olympics, says new star Dlamini

07 Jul

SA cycling team a 'dark horse' at Tokyo Olympics, says new star Dlamini
Blitzbok Justin Geduld in line for second Olympic medal

06 Jul

Blitzbok Justin Geduld in line for second Olympic medal
Akani Simbine breaks SA and African 100m record in Hungary

06 Jul

Akani Simbine breaks SA and African 100m record in Hungary
Soyizwapi to lead SA Sevens at Tokyo Olympics as Sascoc names final squad

06 Jul

Soyizwapi to lead SA Sevens at Tokyo Olympics as Sascoc names final squad
34 more names added to Team SA squad for Tokyo Olympics

03 Jul

34 more names added to Team SA squad for Tokyo Olympics
Richardson will miss Olympic 100m after positive marijuana test

02 Jul

Richardson will miss Olympic 100m after positive marijuana test
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21193.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo