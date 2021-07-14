1h ago

add bookmark

#UnrestSA: Police and defence force ministers to be deployed to KwaZulu-Natal

accreditation
Lwandile Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
SANDF soldiers and police officers detain suspected looters at Jabulani Mall in Soweto.
SANDF soldiers and police officers detain suspected looters at Jabulani Mall in Soweto.
LUCA SOLA / AFP
  • KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala briefed the media on Wednesday after spending the day in areas affected by looting in the province.
  • Zikalala welcomed the additional military deployment in the province and that ministers Bheki Cele and Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula would be on the ground as of Thursday.
  • Zikalala also addressed racial tension in the province.  

As of Thursday, Police Minister Bheki Cele and Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula will be based in KwaZulu-Natal to assist with the ongoing unrest, KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala has said.

Zikalala briefed the media on Wednesday evening after he spent the day in parts of Durban affected by mass looting and unrest. 

"The minister [Mapisa-Nqakula] and I have been talking throughout the day. We support the deployment of the army. The minister will be based here from tomorrow; both minister Cele and minister Nqakula will be working with us on the ground from tomorrow morning [Thursday]," he said. 

The premier's address came moments after it was announced that additional SA National Defence Force soldiers would be sent to KZN.

READ | Major disruptions at Durban and Richards Bay ports due to unrest

To date, more than 1 000 people have been arrested in the province, and Zikalala said he was taken aback to learn some of the arrested looters were municipal workers, police officers and other civil servants. 

He added it was estimated province had lost close to R3 billion from the looting that started when former president Jacob Zuma was incarcerated.

"We want to state categorically that such destruction cannot be conducted in the name of our former president, president Jacob Zuma. This destruction is going to lead to massive loss of jobs," Zikalala said. 

Meanwhile, with food and fuel shortages rippling through the province, racial tensions seemed to be high. 

READ | Media24 editors pen open letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa amid unrest

He added they were aware of these issues and that eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda had spent the morning engaging with communities about the matter.  

"We know that the follow-up after he [Kaunda] has addressed some of the issues will need us to be more aggressive. So we are working to ensure that we deploy security in Phoenix to ensure that they mitigate the potential violence." 

Zikalala said he would be holding meetings to discuss the matter further. 

"We are equally aware of threats where people are threatened and subjected to harassment in areas where they stay, but by the mere fact that those suburbs are white- or Indian-dominated, then you will get that there are people providing security.

"We don't have a problem with that [the security], but if it is racialised, we will have a problem. As a result, I have called a meeting tomorrow with the CEOs of private security companies," he added. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sandfsihle zikakalalanosiviwe maphisa-nqakulabheki celedurbankwazulu-natalcrimeunrest
Lottery
Lucky Tuesday for 1 Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Pre-schools moving to Department of Education management is:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Long overdue and much anticipated
19% - 1707 votes
A lot of empty promises
10% - 870 votes
A disaster waiting to happen
72% - 6502 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst

10 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst
PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs

26 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs
PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools

19 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools
News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year

17 Jun

News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year
view
Rand - Dollar
14.49
+1.7%
Rand - Pound
20.09
+1.2%
Rand - Euro
17.15
+1.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.84
+1.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+1.1%
Gold
1,827.67
+1.1%
Silver
26.24
+1.0%
Palladium
2,829.57
-0.1%
Platinum
1,131.87
+2.0%
Brent Crude
76.49
+1.8%
Top 40
61,754
+1.3%
All Share
67,898
+1.2%
Resource 10
67,966
+1.5%
Industrial 25
87,744
+1.6%
Financial 15
12,880
+0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds...

02 Jul

Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds of trees
FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge...

17 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge for the kids of Langa
FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more...

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more employable
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
Team SA Olympics medal prospects in Tokyo - Rowing

9h ago

Team SA Olympics medal prospects in Tokyo - Rowing
Blitzboks quarantined upon arrival in Tokyo

11h ago

Blitzboks quarantined upon arrival in Tokyo
Federer withdraws from Tokyo Olympics after knee injury 'setback'

13 Jul

Federer withdraws from Tokyo Olympics after knee injury 'setback'
Tokyo Olympics full squad | Team SA brings largest ever contingent to Japan

06 Jul

Tokyo Olympics full squad | Team SA brings largest ever contingent to Japan
SA swimming prodigy Houlie realises Olympic dream: 'Something special happens when...

13 Jul

SA swimming prodigy Houlie realises Olympic dream: 'Something special happens when you wear green and gold'
SA U23 squad suffer early blow as 5 players withdraw from Tokyo Olympics

12 Jul

SA U23 squad suffer early blow as 5 players withdraw from Tokyo Olympics
WATCH | Team SA Olympic medal prospects Blitzboks board flight bound for Tokyo

12 Jul

WATCH | Team SA Olympic medal prospects Blitzboks board flight bound for Tokyo
New African record the boost Simbine needed

11 Jul

New African record the boost Simbine needed
Ronnie Baker pips Akani Simbine in Monaco 100m, Ruswahl Samaai leaps to 5th

09 Jul

Ronnie Baker pips Akani Simbine in Monaco 100m, Ruswahl Samaai leaps to 5th
Fans banned from Tokyo Olympic venues as virus emergency imposed

08 Jul

Fans banned from Tokyo Olympic venues as virus emergency imposed
'Confident' Simbine peaking at the right time after breaking African 100m record

08 Jul

'Confident' Simbine peaking at the right time after breaking African 100m record
Japan to announce coronavirus emergency throughout Olympics

08 Jul

Japan to announce coronavirus emergency throughout Olympics
Brighton block Bafana star Percy Tau's Tokyo Olympic dream

07 Jul

Brighton block Bafana star Percy Tau's Tokyo Olympic dream
Wayde van Niekerk feels 'discomfort' after pulling out of race in Hungary

07 Jul

Wayde van Niekerk feels 'discomfort' after pulling out of race in Hungary
SA cycling team a 'dark horse' at Tokyo Olympics, says new star Dlamini

07 Jul

SA cycling team a 'dark horse' at Tokyo Olympics, says new star Dlamini
Blitzbok Justin Geduld in line for second Olympic medal

06 Jul

Blitzbok Justin Geduld in line for second Olympic medal
Akani Simbine breaks SA and African 100m record in Hungary

06 Jul

Akani Simbine breaks SA and African 100m record in Hungary
Soyizwapi to lead SA Sevens at Tokyo Olympics as Sascoc names final squad

06 Jul

Soyizwapi to lead SA Sevens at Tokyo Olympics as Sascoc names final squad
34 more names added to Team SA squad for Tokyo Olympics

03 Jul

34 more names added to Team SA squad for Tokyo Olympics
Richardson will miss Olympic 100m after positive marijuana test

02 Jul

Richardson will miss Olympic 100m after positive marijuana test
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21193.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo