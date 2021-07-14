UnrestSA: Police and defence force ministers to be deployed to KwaZulu-Natal

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala briefed the media on Wednesday after spending the day in areas affected by looting in the province.

Zikalala welcomed the additional military deployment in the province and that ministers Bheki Cele and Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula would be on the ground as of Thursday.

Zikalala also addressed racial tension in the province.

As of Thursday, Police Minister Bheki Cele and Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula will be based in KwaZulu-Natal to assist with the ongoing unrest, KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala has said.

Zikalala briefed the media on Wednesday evening after he spent the day in parts of Durban affected by mass looting and unrest.

"The minister [Mapisa-Nqakula] and I have been talking throughout the day. We support the deployment of the army. The minister will be based here from tomorrow; both minister Cele and minister Nqakula will be working with us on the ground from tomorrow morning [Thursday]," he said.

The premier's address came moments after it was announced that additional SA National Defence Force soldiers would be sent to KZN.

READ | Major disruptions at Durban and Richards Bay ports due to unrest

To date, more than 1 000 people have been arrested in the province, and Zikalala said he was taken aback to learn some of the arrested looters were municipal workers, police officers and other civil servants.

He added it was estimated province had lost close to R3 billion from the looting that started when former president Jacob Zuma was incarcerated.

"We want to state categorically that such destruction cannot be conducted in the name of our former president, president Jacob Zuma. This destruction is going to lead to massive loss of jobs," Zikalala said.

Meanwhile, with food and fuel shortages rippling through the province, racial tensions seemed to be high.

READ | Media24 editors pen open letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa amid unrest

He added they were aware of these issues and that eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda had spent the morning engaging with communities about the matter.



"We know that the follow-up after he [Kaunda] has addressed some of the issues will need us to be more aggressive. So we are working to ensure that we deploy security in Phoenix to ensure that they mitigate the potential violence."

Zikalala said he would be holding meetings to discuss the matter further.

"We are equally aware of threats where people are threatened and subjected to harassment in areas where they stay, but by the mere fact that those suburbs are white- or Indian-dominated, then you will get that there are people providing security.

"We don't have a problem with that [the security], but if it is racialised, we will have a problem. As a result, I have called a meeting tomorrow with the CEOs of private security companies," he added.