UnrestSA: Police arrest 3 more people allegedly behind 'failed insurrection'

Four people, alleged to be instigators of the unrest, are now in police custody.

Police Minister Bheki Cele said they would appear in court soon.

Cele was briefing the media in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday.

Three more individuals, who are alleged to be instigators involved in the recent civil unrest, have been arrested.

This follows the arrest of a community leader arrested on the West Rand on Friday Morning, allegedly responsible for the recording and distribution of a voice note which called for public violence in the area.

It brings to four the number of people arrested for allegedly being behind the looting, violence and unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

[ROUNDING THEM UP] Police Minister General Bheki Cele says #instigators of the failed insurrection in South Africa are being rounded up by the @SAPoliceService and says these arrests are only the beginning. #CeleInKZN #RebuildSA pic.twitter.com/OM5pufTULt — Lirandzu Themba (@LirandzuThemba) July 18, 2021

Speaking in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday, Police Minister Bheki Cele confirmed the alleged instigators were expected to appear in court on Monday.



Cele was then asked about the other alleged instigators behind the failed insurrection.

To which he responded: "The names of the three people [we] have. But there are other names that have been given to the security forces.

"Unfortunately, we not going to be able to name those people until they are arrested and come to court. But it seems as soon as tomorrow those, the [three] names, will be put in the public eye," Cele said.