8m ago

add bookmark

#UnrestSA: Police watchdog IPID struggling to get access to bodies, crimes scenes

accreditation
Lwandile Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • IPID said they were not able to access to a dead bodies at a Shoprite due to unrest.
  • It urged police to continue managing the situation within the ambit of the law and avoid any loss of lives.
  • IPID is also investigating reports of a matric student who was allegedly shot by police in KwaZulu-Natal.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) says it has been unable to access crime scenes and bodies in incidents where people are alleged to have died as a result of police action due to the ongoing unrest.

On Tuesday, the police watchdog said that SAPS was under strain, and in one incident, investigators were unable to reach the scene at a Shoprite in Inanda, KwaZulu-Natal, where a person had died after rioters attacked their vehicles. 

"In this regard, the department calls on the members of the community to understand that the IPID investigators are not able to attend crime scenes of cases report"d to us, as well as reaching the deceased bodies, due to the chaos in the areas where protests are taking place,” said IPID. 

READ | Zuma unrest: Some shops allowing only limited number of items as food, fuel shortages choke Durban

In another incident, IPID said that it had received information that a person had died due to loss of blood because an ambulance could not reach them. 

In another incident, "IPID found a hand grenade at a First National Bank ATM in Inanda and would need to access the area, together with the bomb unit of the SAPS". 

The watchdog body said that it was also investigating the death of a matric pupil who was allegedly shot by police at Meerensee in Richards Bay 

READ | Vaccine rollout halted in parts of KZN, Gauteng amid riots

"To this end, IPID is following up in order to establish the authenticity of the information or incident itself. The department calls on the members of the community who may be aware of or know of such an incident to urgently contact our office and register the case. The department will issue a full report on cases received during protests and report on the ones which fall within the IPID mandate," it said. 

IPID also urged police to continue to manage the situation within the ambit of the law and to avoid any potential loss of lives.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ipidzuma unrestcrime
Lottery
Here are the winning Daily Lotto number
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Pre-schools moving to Department of Education management is:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Long overdue and much anticipated
19% - 1433 votes
A lot of empty promises
9% - 700 votes
A disaster waiting to happen
71% - 5344 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst

10 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst
PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs

26 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs
PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools

19 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools
News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year

17 Jun

News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year
view
Rand - Dollar
14.69
-2.0%
Rand - Pound
20.32
-1.6%
Rand - Euro
17.32
-1.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.95
-1.6%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-1.8%
Gold
1,809.82
+0.2%
Silver
26.06
-0.5%
Palladium
2,831.28
-0.9%
Platinum
1,114.44
-0.9%
Brent Crude
75.16
-0.5%
Top 40
60,943
-0.2%
All Share
67,088
-0.3%
Resource 10
66,960
+0.9%
Industrial 25
86,391
-0.0%
Financial 15
12,845
-3.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds...

02 Jul

Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds of trees
FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge...

17 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge for the kids of Langa
FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more...

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more employable
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
Federer withdraws from Tokyo Olympics after knee injury 'setback'

56m ago

Federer withdraws from Tokyo Olympics after knee injury 'setback'
SA swimming prodigy Houlie realises Olympic dream: 'Something special happens when...

7h ago

SA swimming prodigy Houlie realises Olympic dream: 'Something special happens when you wear green and gold'
Tokyo Olympics full squad | Team SA brings largest ever contingent to Japan

06 Jul 2021

Tokyo Olympics full squad | Team SA brings largest ever contingent to Japan
SA U23 squad suffer early blow as 5 players withdraw from Tokyo Olympics

12 Jul

SA U23 squad suffer early blow as 5 players withdraw from Tokyo Olympics
WATCH | Team SA Olympic medal prospects Blitzboks board flight bound for Tokyo

12 Jul

WATCH | Team SA Olympic medal prospects Blitzboks board flight bound for Tokyo
New African record the boost Simbine needed

11 Jul

New African record the boost Simbine needed
Ronnie Baker pips Akani Simbine in Monaco 100m, Ruswahl Samaai leaps to 5th

09 Jul

Ronnie Baker pips Akani Simbine in Monaco 100m, Ruswahl Samaai leaps to 5th
Fans banned from Tokyo Olympic venues as virus emergency imposed

08 Jul

Fans banned from Tokyo Olympic venues as virus emergency imposed
'Confident' Simbine peaking at the right time after breaking African 100m record

08 Jul

'Confident' Simbine peaking at the right time after breaking African 100m record
Japan to announce coronavirus emergency throughout Olympics

08 Jul

Japan to announce coronavirus emergency throughout Olympics
Brighton block Bafana star Percy Tau's Tokyo Olympic dream

07 Jul

Brighton block Bafana star Percy Tau's Tokyo Olympic dream
Wayde van Niekerk feels 'discomfort' after pulling out of race in Hungary

07 Jul

Wayde van Niekerk feels 'discomfort' after pulling out of race in Hungary
SA cycling team a 'dark horse' at Tokyo Olympics, says new star Dlamini

07 Jul

SA cycling team a 'dark horse' at Tokyo Olympics, says new star Dlamini
Blitzbok Justin Geduld in line for second Olympic medal

06 Jul

Blitzbok Justin Geduld in line for second Olympic medal
Akani Simbine breaks SA and African 100m record in Hungary

06 Jul 2021

Akani Simbine breaks SA and African 100m record in Hungary
Soyizwapi to lead SA Sevens at Tokyo Olympics as Sascoc names final squad

06 Jul

Soyizwapi to lead SA Sevens at Tokyo Olympics as Sascoc names final squad
34 more names added to Team SA squad for Tokyo Olympics

03 Jul

34 more names added to Team SA squad for Tokyo Olympics
Richardson will miss Olympic 100m after positive marijuana test

02 Jul

Richardson will miss Olympic 100m after positive marijuana test
Tokyo Olympics: why U-23 coach David Notoane is the most important person in SA...

02 Jul

Tokyo Olympics: why U-23 coach David Notoane is the most important person in SA football
SA surf star Jordy Smith withdraws from Olympics

02 Jul

SA surf star Jordy Smith withdraws from Olympics
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21193.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo