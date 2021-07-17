UnrestSA: 'Security measures' in place for possible looting flare-ups in KZN - Zikalala

KZN has "security measures" in place to prevent any looting flare-ups.

Sihle Zikalala says police and soldiers deployed in the province will remain on the ground.

Police will receive more equipment to assist in dispersing crowds.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala says the province is ready for potential flare-ups of violent looting.

In an interview with eNCA, Zikalala said police would be given more equipment to manage crowds. He added that the army deployment throughout the province would remain in place.

Violent looting and riots swept across the province this week, with businesses looted and torched.

A SANDF deployment of 25 000 troops was deployed to stabilise the situation in the KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

"We are aware of the threats. We have put in place all security measures to avert any further protests," Zikalala told eNCA.

"We have the army deployed throughout the province. We have police on the ground. All in all, we can confirm we are ready. We have taken the view that we must stay prepared."



Zikalala added that the police would be better equipped to disperse crowds, with equipment like water cannons.

The premier said the province had been "left devastated by the protests and disruption", which left 180 people dead.

Zikalala said most of the deaths occurred during stampedes or fighting during the looting.

He added that over 1 800 people had been arrested. They face a range of charges, including theft, murder, public violence, possession of stolen property and housebreaking.

He added that, in addition to the short-term intervention of the police and army, the provincial government would be looking at implementing programmes on moral regeneration and promoting cooperation between communities.