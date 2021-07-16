UnrestSA: Soldiers to be deployed to Western Cape to quell possible violence

SANDF soldiers are set to be deployed in the Western Cape to support the police in its ongoing efforts to quell any riots.

Western Cape authorities have been on high alert in the event the violence and looting currently gripping Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal spills over into the province.

Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz said so far there had been no incidents of looting or public violence in the province.

SA National Defence Force (SANDF) soldiers are expected to be deployed to parts of the Western Cape as of Friday as part of the national deployment gazetted earlier this week.



Soldiers had been deployed in support of the police in ongoing efforts to quell any unrest that broke out earlier this week in Gauteng, and which still continued in KwaZulu-Natal.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde welcomed the deployment.

"We believe this is necessary given the unrest seen in some parts of the country. The SAPS must get as much support as possible during this unprecedented time so that they can respond quickly to incidents and maintain the calm that we have seen to date."



He added that the deployment was no cause for concern.

"I have complete faith in the provincial police commissioner who is in command and will continue to liaise closely with him and other stakeholders so that we keep the Western Cape safe."

SANDF spokesperson General Mafi Mgobozi said: "I cannot confirm the number, but there will be deployment."



About 25 000 SANDF members were deployed to deal with the violence and looting that has gripped KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

Defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula told Parliament's Joint Standing Committee on Defence the proposal to increase the number would be submitted for approval.

Western Cape police and law enforcement have been on high alert in the event the violence and looting spilled over into the province.

"I am glad that there is thorough planning and proactive steps being taken by the SAPS and their partners to ensure this stays the case. I encourage our residents to remain calm, to reject violence and to respect the rule of law."

He urged people with information that related to potential criminal activity, to report it directly to the SAPS.