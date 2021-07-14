UnrestSA: Taxi associations gear up to protect businesses amid widespread unrest

Taxi associations are gearing up to protect shopping malls in Gauteng.

This after many parts of the country experienced increased looting and unrest over the last few days.

afp

The SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) in Tshwane has instructed all associations in the region to go out in full force to protect shopping centres in the city.

"The taxi industry in Tshwane has taken this position in anticipation of the events in Joburg City spiralling to Tshwane. The leadership of the industry strongly warns those with intentions to loot to desist from any attempts as they will find the industry waiting," said Abner Tsebe, the chairperson of Santaco.

Our Association in Tshwane has taken over the protection of 3 malls in Soshanguve and the momentum is gaining ground pic.twitter.com/RUTd8cacnO — SANTACO (@SA_Taxis) July 13, 2021

He added vandalism would not only destroy jobs, but also affect the taxi industry.

"It is, therefore, in our interests to stand against this form of outrageous thuggery. It must be noted that our efforts do not replace law enforcement or act in competition. However, where there's a lack of protection, the industry will move in."

READ | David Makhura admits cops are 'overstretched' as Gauteng's death toll rises to 19

On Monday, Santaco was forced to suspend its operations in KwaZulu-Natal following ongoing violence in the province.

The unrest in Gauteng affected taxis as well, but they were still operational.