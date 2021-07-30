1h ago

add bookmark

#UnrestSA: These are the four alleged instigators who were granted bail this week

accreditation
Compiled by Lwandile Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • This week, four men charged with inciting violence were all granted bail in various Gauteng courts.
  • Their bail ranged between R2 500 and R 5 000
  • They were all arrested following the recent civil unrest. 

In the wake of civil unrest two weeks ago, which saw millions in property and stores being looted and burnt, four men were arrested and appeared in various courts in Gauteng as some of the alleged instigators of the violence.

This week, the men were granted bail.

PICS | Unrest: Looters arrested as police, soldiers raid Nguni Hostel in Vosloorus

This is what we know so far about their arrests and the charges they are facing:

Former radio personality Ngizwe Mchunu applied for
Former radio personality Ngizwe Mchunu applied for bail in the Randburg Magistrate's court on charges relating to incitement of public violence.
News24 Kayleen Morgan

Ngizwe Mchunu 

Mchunu is a popular former SABC radio personality who handed himself over to Durban police on 19 July after allegedly inciting public violence during a media briefing he held at a Bryanston hotel on 11 July in support of the releases of former president Jacob Zuma.

In a two-day bail application in the Randburg Magistrate's Court, the State presented video evidence from Mchunu's social media accounts where he claimed he evaded police five times.

The state opposed bail. In her ruling, Magistrate Gayle Pretorius found that none of the evidence presented so far by the state proved incitement and released Mchunu on R2 000 bail. He will be back in court on 21 October. 

Bruce Nimmerhoudt has been charged for allegedly i
Bruce Nimmerhoudt has been charged for allegedly inciting public violence through a voice note.
News24 Kayleen Morgan

Bruce Nimmerhoudt

A mayoral candidate for his party, the Patriotic Alliance (PA) in the West Rand municipality, Nimmerhoudt was arrested in the early hours of 16 July at his home in the West Rand.

It is alleged that Nimmerhoudt circulated a WhatsApp voice note inciting public violence and calling on people to block national highways.

In addition to the incitement charges, he has also been charged under the Terrorism Act.

He appeared in the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court on Friday and was granted R3 000 bail in an application opposed by the State. He will be back in court on 4 August.

ANC ward councilor Clarence Tabane was released on
ANC ward councilor Clarence Tabane was released on bail on charges of inciting violence.
News24 Kayleen Morgan

Clarence Tabane

Tabane is a West Rand ANC councillor who was arrested on 18 July on charges of inciting public violence.

He is alleged to have incited people to blockade roads and burn tyres in and around the area of Roodepoort.

He was released on R5 000 bail in an unopposed bail application and will be back in court on 20 September. 

Sibusiso Mavuso made his second appearance in cour
Sibusiso Mavuso made his second appearance in court on charges relating the recent civil unrest.
News24 Kayleen Morgan

Sibusiso Mavuso

Mavuso and others are alleged to have stormed a Pick n Pay store in Westonaria, demanding it be closed, on 12 July.

He also allegedly posted the following on his social media account: "Who still wants civil war because tonight its going to be worse(sic)".

He was subsequently arrested on 16 July at his home. In an unopposed bail application, Mavuso was granted R2 500 bail in the Westonaria Magistrate's Court.

Other suspected instigators

On Thursday, national police commissioner General Khehla Sitole informed the National Assembly's Portfolio Committee on Police that 11 suspected instigators of the recent unrest had been arrested and were behind bars.

In the aftermath of the unrest, the government advanced the narrative that it was a "failed insurrection" and that there were 12 known "instigators" fanning the flames.

It is unclear whether the 11 arrested suspects are from this list of alleged instigators. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
bruce nimmerhoudtngizwe mchunucourtunrest
Lottery
Lekker Friday for two Daily Lotto winners!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should Covid-19 vaccinations be mandatory for employees in workplaces?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it is the responsible thing to do
46% - 3592 votes
No, vaccination should be an individual choice
43% - 3395 votes
No, but those who are unvaccinated should have to work from home
11% - 841 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?

24 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down

17 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst

10 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst
PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment
PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs

26 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs
view
Rand - Dollar
14.60
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
20.30
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.32
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.72
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.1%
Gold
1,816.32
-0.7%
Silver
25.50
-0.0%
Palladium
2,657.23
+0.4%
Platinum
1,057.00
-0.8%
Brent Crude
76.05
+1.8%
Top 40
62,852
-0.9%
All Share
68,971
-0.9%
Resource 10
70,683
-2.0%
Industrial 25
88,051
-0.4%
Financial 15
12,906
+0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
LETTER | Not all taxi drivers are bad guys, this one is a hero even when I smashed...

29 Jul

LETTER | Not all taxi drivers are bad guys, this one is a hero even when I smashed his van
PICS | Gift of the Givers grants pupils a fresh start with three new classrooms

27 Jul

PICS | Gift of the Givers grants pupils a fresh start with three new classrooms
Cape Town NGO teaches life skills to children through sport, even during pandemic

26 Jul

Cape Town NGO teaches life skills to children through sport, even during pandemic
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
SA's gallant Olympic hero Schoenmaker fails to propel relay team into semis

4h ago

SA's gallant Olympic hero Schoenmaker fails to propel relay team into semis
LIVE
LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 7: SA finish 7th in women's 4X100m medley, Emma Chelius...

16h ago

LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 7: SA finish 7th in women's 4X100m medley, Emma Chelius qualifies for semis, Brad Tandy crashes out
Tokyo Olympics | Medals table

23 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Medals table
SA men's hockey team bows out of Olympics, women's waterpolo side beaten 33-1

7h ago

SA men's hockey team bows out of Olympics, women's waterpolo side beaten 33-1
Zverev ends Djokovic's Golden Slam hopes with comeback win at Olympics

6h ago

Zverev ends Djokovic's Golden Slam hopes with comeback win at Olympics
Tokyo Olympics | Schedule

29 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Schedule
Tokyo Olympics | Results

13h ago

Tokyo Olympics | Results
Schoenmaker, top of the world, reflects on lows of Rio 2016 disappointment

8h ago

Schoenmaker, top of the world, reflects on lows of Rio 2016 disappointment
Cyril Ramaphosa joins elated South Africans congratulating Tatjana Schoenmaker:...

8h ago

Cyril Ramaphosa joins elated South Africans congratulating Tatjana Schoenmaker: 'You're an absolute star!'
Emotional Schoenmaker in disbelief after shattering world record for gold: 'It's...

11h ago

Emotional Schoenmaker in disbelief after shattering world record for gold: 'It's indescribable'
Dominique Scott-Efurd fails to qualify for next round, Zazini progresses in 400m...

10h ago

Dominique Scott-Efurd fails to qualify for next round, Zazini progresses in 400m hurdles
Sparkling Schoenmaker stands tall as SA's new Olympic conqueror: 'It just doesn't...

14h ago

Sparkling Schoenmaker stands tall as SA's new Olympic conqueror: 'It just doesn't seem real'
SA's Schoenmaker wins GOLD, smashes world record to make history in Tokyo

15h ago

SA's Schoenmaker wins GOLD, smashes world record to make history in Tokyo
SA's Corbett not looking at Olympic podium: 'I'm just ecstatic to be in the final'

29 Jul

SA's Corbett not looking at Olympic podium: 'I'm just ecstatic to be in the final'
David Notoane hopes mistakes learned at Olympics will benefit Bafana Bafana in future

29 Jul

David Notoane hopes mistakes learned at Olympics will benefit Bafana Bafana in future
Schoenmaker tipped for Olympic gold, but warns SA fans: 'Don't get too excited'

29 Jul

Schoenmaker tipped for Olympic gold, but warns SA fans: 'Don't get too excited'
Stage set for Schoenmaker to be SA's golden girl: '15 years of training for 2...

29 Jul

Stage set for Schoenmaker to be SA's golden girl: '15 years of training for 2 minutes, 20 seconds'
Olympics: Promising TV eyeballs … despite horribly early ‘kick-offs’

14h ago

Olympics: Promising TV eyeballs … despite horribly early ‘kick-offs’
Bezuidenhout, Higgo off the pace as Olympic golf 1st round suspended over lightning

29 Jul

Bezuidenhout, Higgo off the pace as Olympic golf 1st round suspended over lightning
Devastated Chad le Clos on Tokyo Olympics exit: 'I don't know what to say'

29 Jul

Devastated Chad le Clos on Tokyo Olympics exit: 'I don't know what to say'
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21201.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo