59m ago

add bookmark

#UnrestSA: 'This is clear economic sabotage to the people of this country' - Lamola

accreditation
Canny Maphanga
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A woman holds empty beer bottles outside a liquor store as others sort rubble while volunteering to clean the Diepkloof Square on Wednesday.
A woman holds empty beer bottles outside a liquor store as others sort rubble while volunteering to clean the Diepkloof Square on Wednesday.
Phill Magakoe / AFP
  • Ronald Lamola says that these are "serious crimes" and "clear economic sabotage".
  • Lamola, government ministers and MECs visited the area on Wednesday.
  • The Pan Africa Mall and Alex FM were among the buildings that were destroyed in the widespread looting.

Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola has described the unrest taking place in parts of the country as "clear economic sabotage".

"These are very serious crimes, and it has taken on a very serious light. We are expecting that [they] are going to be taken through the court processes expeditiously.

FIRST TAKE | All sound and fury from Ramaphosa, but no concrete solutions to unrest

"We will call upon serious sentences to be meted out because this is clear economic sabotage to the people of this country. It is also serious social unrest and instability, it's is a serious crime," he told the media while visiting Alexandra, Johannesburg, on Wednesday.

Some government ministers and MECs are in the area to assess the damage from the looting and vandalism.

News24 reported live from Alexandra on Tuesday, where notably, the Pan Africa Mall was completely ransacked.

On Tuesday morning, residents could be seen rushing into the mall through a cracked glass on the side of the mall facing the taxi rank.

After following the looters and entering the destroyed mall through the cracked window, News24 saw looters scrounging through the rubble for what was left in the widespread damage.

The mall - including its stores, ATM and banks, were destroyed - leaving the Pan Africa Mall building eerie, dark and unrecognisable.

WATCH | Alexandra's Pan African Mall, opened by Zuma in 2009, trashed by looters

The central community station in the area, Alex FM, was also targeted during the widespread looting - studio equipment, computers, and furniture were taken, and the building's entire 4th floor ransacked.

Alex FM board chairperson Isaac Mangena said it was sad for the people of Alexandra, as the station was their main source of information.

READ | Zuma's 'private spy' Thulan Dlomo a prime suspect for unrest

"This means the residents of Alexandra will not have a source to inform them about the very same riots happening and other important news.

"Most importantly, the station was the source of information during Covid-19, when every citizen needs to be reminded of the dangers of this pandemic through Alex FM," Mangena said in a statement on Tuesday.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ronald lamolagautengjohannesburgcrimeunrest
Lottery
Lucky Tuesday for 1 Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Pre-schools moving to Department of Education management is:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Long overdue and much anticipated
19% - 1663 votes
A lot of empty promises
10% - 831 votes
A disaster waiting to happen
71% - 6220 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst

10 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst
PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment

02 Jul 2021

PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs

26 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs
PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools

19 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools
News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year

17 Jun

News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year
view
Rand - Dollar
14.65
+0.6%
Rand - Pound
20.33
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.31
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.96
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.2%
Gold
1,824.73
+0.9%
Silver
26.25
+1.0%
Palladium
2,826.00
-0.2%
Platinum
1,135.00
+2.2%
Brent Crude
76.49
+1.8%
Top 40
62,041
+1.8%
All Share
68,182
+1.6%
Resource 10
68,649
+2.5%
Industrial 25
87,890
+1.7%
Financial 15
12,883
+0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds...

02 Jul

Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds of trees
FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge...

17 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge for the kids of Langa
FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more...

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more employable
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
Team SA Olympics medal prospects in Tokyo - Rowing

1h ago

Team SA Olympics medal prospects in Tokyo - Rowing
Blitzboks quarantined upon arrival in Tokyo

3h ago

Blitzboks quarantined upon arrival in Tokyo
Federer withdraws from Tokyo Olympics after knee injury 'setback'

13 Jul

Federer withdraws from Tokyo Olympics after knee injury 'setback'
Tokyo Olympics full squad | Team SA brings largest ever contingent to Japan

06 Jul

Tokyo Olympics full squad | Team SA brings largest ever contingent to Japan
SA swimming prodigy Houlie realises Olympic dream: 'Something special happens when...

13 Jul

SA swimming prodigy Houlie realises Olympic dream: 'Something special happens when you wear green and gold'
SA U23 squad suffer early blow as 5 players withdraw from Tokyo Olympics

12 Jul

SA U23 squad suffer early blow as 5 players withdraw from Tokyo Olympics
WATCH | Team SA Olympic medal prospects Blitzboks board flight bound for Tokyo

12 Jul

WATCH | Team SA Olympic medal prospects Blitzboks board flight bound for Tokyo
New African record the boost Simbine needed

11 Jul

New African record the boost Simbine needed
Ronnie Baker pips Akani Simbine in Monaco 100m, Ruswahl Samaai leaps to 5th

09 Jul

Ronnie Baker pips Akani Simbine in Monaco 100m, Ruswahl Samaai leaps to 5th
Fans banned from Tokyo Olympic venues as virus emergency imposed

08 Jul

Fans banned from Tokyo Olympic venues as virus emergency imposed
'Confident' Simbine peaking at the right time after breaking African 100m record

08 Jul

'Confident' Simbine peaking at the right time after breaking African 100m record
Japan to announce coronavirus emergency throughout Olympics

08 Jul

Japan to announce coronavirus emergency throughout Olympics
Brighton block Bafana star Percy Tau's Tokyo Olympic dream

07 Jul

Brighton block Bafana star Percy Tau's Tokyo Olympic dream
Wayde van Niekerk feels 'discomfort' after pulling out of race in Hungary

07 Jul

Wayde van Niekerk feels 'discomfort' after pulling out of race in Hungary
SA cycling team a 'dark horse' at Tokyo Olympics, says new star Dlamini

07 Jul

SA cycling team a 'dark horse' at Tokyo Olympics, says new star Dlamini
Blitzbok Justin Geduld in line for second Olympic medal

06 Jul

Blitzbok Justin Geduld in line for second Olympic medal
Akani Simbine breaks SA and African 100m record in Hungary

06 Jul

Akani Simbine breaks SA and African 100m record in Hungary
Soyizwapi to lead SA Sevens at Tokyo Olympics as Sascoc names final squad

06 Jul

Soyizwapi to lead SA Sevens at Tokyo Olympics as Sascoc names final squad
34 more names added to Team SA squad for Tokyo Olympics

03 Jul

34 more names added to Team SA squad for Tokyo Olympics
Richardson will miss Olympic 100m after positive marijuana test

02 Jul

Richardson will miss Olympic 100m after positive marijuana test
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21193.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo