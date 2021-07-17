UnrestSA: Traffic flowing on N3 between Johannesburg and Durban after week of chaos

Traffic flowed freely on the N3 between Johannesburg and Durban on Saturday morning after its closure due to the unrest, arson and mass looting in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

"There are currently no reported incidents disrupting the flow of traffic," the N3 Toll Road Concession company said.

The heavy police and army presence along the country's economic artery has bolstered confidence and helped restore a sense of normality.



Visuals posted on social media and eNCA showed a strong security presence.

READ | #UnrestSA: Former SANDF chiefs doubt the need for state of emergency

Motorists, security companies and freight haulers reported safe passage between South Africa's busiest port and the country's economic heartland.

On Friday, the Road Freight Association (RFA) said its members were now able to "resume the vital task of delivering goods... countrywide".

The RFA said its members were doing their best to "get essentials in to where they are needed and to address the massive backlog".

"We are doing our best under trying circumstances to ensure that no one endures food, fuel and medicine shortages – working closely with our compatriots in the retail sector to allow them to resupply stores," RFA CEO Gavin Kelly said.

He said goods valued at about R3 billion were ferried along the N3 corridor every day.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.