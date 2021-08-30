13m ago

#UnrestSA: Twitter's 'Sphithiphithi Evaluator' in court for allegedly inciting public violence

Jenni Evans
The arrests were made by the Hawks' Crime Against the State team, which worked together with Crime Intelligence.
GCIS
  • On Monday, the holder of the Twitter account "Sphithiphithi Evaluator" is expected to appear in court for allegedly inciting public violence.
  • The charges are linked to the recent wave of unrest in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.
  • A 25-year-old man is also due in court in Pietermaritzburg for alleged incitement over social media. 

As the investigation into the recent unrest in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal continues, the person behind the Twitter account "Sphithiphithi Evaluator" is expected to appear in court on Monday for allegedly inciting public violence.

The Hawks arrested a 36-year-old woman associated with the username @_AfricanSoil, in Leondale, east of Johannesburg, on Saturday.

Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said the woman would appear in the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court and added that her identity could be revealed then.

@_AfricanSoil's personal identifier on Twitter is based on the isiZulu word for commotion or confusion (izimphithiphiti). The account had 67 467 followers by Sunday night. 

In the descriptor, the holder of the account who registered in 2013 wrote: "A well-funded; oiled Propaganda Machinery (Media) & Capitalists have destroyed lives of many people through lies & regime change. A dark period in South Africa."

A 35-year-old man was also arrested in the latest leg of the investigation into the unrest, and is expected to appear in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate's Court on Monday. 

He is alleged to have incited people on social media during the wave of looting and theft from businesses in KwaZulu-Natal last month. 

"As a result, Brookside Mall in Pietermaritzburg was broken into and criminal activities, such as the theft of goods, occurred," Mogale said.

At least 337 people died. Some died in vigilante killings, others were trampled to death, some were torched, and others were shot.

Sphithiphithi Evaluator's court appearance is expected to be keenly watched.

Whether her arrest was solely the work of SA Police Service's specialist investigators, or whether Twitter assisted in tracking her down as a person of interest is expected to be revealed.

In a statement announcing the arrest, the Hawks stated that a warrant was issued for search and seizure purposes.

Lobby group Democracy in Action (DIA) chairperson Thabo Mtsweni told News24 he understood that devices were seized during the arrest. DIA tweeted that their lawyers were with @_AfricanSoil in preparation for her case.

Mtsweni said in a tweeted statement that she was "in good spirit".

The arrest infuriated the Free Jacob Zuma campaign, which is lobbying for the release of the former president. 

"We are appalled by the failure of Twitter to protect the identity of its users, which flies in the face of its own policies, as well as for the [National Prosecuting Authority] and HAWKS (sic) to presume the identity of Twitter users," campaign spokesperson, suspended ANC member Carl Niehaus, said.

Niehaus feels the arrest is intended to silence her quest for justice for Zuma. 

Zuma was jailed for contempt of court.

The sprawling investigation into the unrest has included hundreds of arrests.

