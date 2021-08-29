46m ago

add bookmark

#UnrestSA: Two more alleged instigators arrested, including one who ran popular Twitter account

accreditation
Getrude Makhafola
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The aftermath of the looting that took place at Brookside Mall in Pietermaritzburg.
The aftermath of the looting that took place at Brookside Mall in Pietermaritzburg.
PHOTO: Nash Narrandes
  • Two more people have been charged with inciting violence through social media.
  • One was arrested in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday and the other in Gauteng.
  • The unrest in July resulted in the looting of businesses and properties being destroyed in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

The Hawks on Saturday arrested two people for allegedly inciting public violence through social media, resulting in massive looting and properties being destroyed in two provinces.

A man, aged 35, and a woman, aged 36, were arrested in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, respectively.

Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said the KwaZulu-Natal man advocated for public violence through social media and other platforms during the unrest in the province.

"As a result, Brookside Mall in Pietermaritzburg was broken into, and criminal activities such as theft of goods occurred. During the incident, the mall was set alight by the suspects," Mogale said.

The man is expected to appear in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate's Court on Monday.

The woman allegedly operated a popular Twitter account called Sphithiphithi Evaluator (@_AfricanSoil) with 59 900 followers. She was arrested in Leondale, Gauteng.

Mogale said investigators confiscated items during her arrest that will be used as evidence.

The last tweet from the account was at 15:27 on Saturday afternoon.

She is expected to appear in the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court on Monday on charges of incitement to commit public violence.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gautengkwazulu-natalarrestscrimeunrest
Lottery
4 win the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should the October school holiday be cancelled?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No! Teachers and students need the break
34% - 4252 votes
Yes, everyone needs to pick up the pace to pass this year
54% - 6683 votes
Surely another plan can be made?
12% - 1490 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Nosicelo Mtebeni's death and the never-ending scourge of gender-based violence

28 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Nosicelo Mtebeni's death and the never-ending scourge of gender-based violence
PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?

21 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic

14 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic
PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?

07 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?
PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?

31 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?
view
Rand - Dollar
14.68
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
20.28
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.37
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.77
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,817.12
0.0%
Silver
24.02
0.0%
Palladium
2,421.00
0.0%
Platinum
1,015.88
0.0%
Brent Crude
72.70
+2.3%
Top 40
61,393
+0.9%
All Share
67,646
+0.9%
Resource 10
67,839
+2.2%
Industrial 25
83,489
+0.0%
Financial 15
14,307
+0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Restaurant staff sing and chant after customer leaves an R85k tip

14 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Restaurant staff sing and chant after customer leaves an R85k tip
FEEL GOOD | Miracle dog overcomes deadly canine parvovirus

11 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Miracle dog overcomes deadly canine parvovirus
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town customer leaves restaurant staff members a R20K tip

10 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town customer leaves restaurant staff members a R20K tip
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21225.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo