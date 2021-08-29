UnrestSA: Two more alleged instigators arrested, including one who ran popular Twitter account

Two more people have been charged with inciting violence through social media.

One was arrested in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday and the other in Gauteng.

The unrest in July resulted in the looting of businesses and properties being destroyed in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

The Hawks on Saturday arrested two people for allegedly inciting public violence through social media, resulting in massive looting and properties being destroyed in two provinces.

A man, aged 35, and a woman, aged 36, were arrested in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, respectively.

Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said the KwaZulu-Natal man advocated for public violence through social media and other platforms during the unrest in the province.

"As a result, Brookside Mall in Pietermaritzburg was broken into, and criminal activities such as theft of goods occurred. During the incident, the mall was set alight by the suspects," Mogale said.

The man is expected to appear in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate's Court on Monday.

The woman allegedly operated a popular Twitter account called Sphithiphithi Evaluator (@_AfricanSoil) with 59 900 followers. She was arrested in Leondale, Gauteng.

Mogale said investigators confiscated items during her arrest that will be used as evidence.

The last tweet from the account was at 15:27 on Saturday afternoon.

Ace watching the "floods"...??



Incompetent fools running around like headlines chickens, they can't even meet deadlines, can't pay staff, now bankrupt



Sawubona nobhala???? pic.twitter.com/euTwspXpa3 — Sphithiphithi Evaluator (@_AfricanSoil) August 28, 2021

She is expected to appear in the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court on Monday on charges of incitement to commit public violence.