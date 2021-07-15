UnrestSA: Uneasy calm restored in KwaZulu-Natal after days of bedlam

Tensions in KZN have begun to ease after a sustained wave of unrest, looting and violence since the weekend.

Clean-up operations have begun across the province as the true state of devastation is revealed.

Armed militias and taxi operators have been hailed for their intercession with further calls for restraint and the cessation of racial profiling at roadblocks.

A tentative calm has been restored to KwaZulu-Natal as police remain on high alert for after-dark attacks across the province, impeccable sources in law enforcement have told News24.

The province - a traditional foothold of support for the now incarcerated former president Jacob Zuma - was crippled by strategic attacks and unrest, following his detention last week. Wide-scale looting and criminality followed, seemingly instigated by rogue intelligence officials still loyal to his cause.



While a significant South African National Defence Force deployment mustered in the coastal hub, community patrols, private security forces and local taxi associations were hailed for stepping into the breach when police resources were stretched beyond breaking point.

But as these militias safeguarded people and property from attack, tensions underscored by racial profiling and heavy-handed vigilantism began to rise.

Well-placed police sources, who spoke to News24 on condition of anonymity, said that the storm had passed and while the mop-up project began across the province, a sense of stability had been restored.

"Police are still out in force patrolling the areas which may be attacked once more but we have certainly seen a lull compared to the recent days. That is not to say the danger is gone because there is the possibility that they are waiting for the cover of darkness," a source said.

Another insider said at their darkest hour, community patrols and the presence of private security were invaluable.

"We needed people on the streets and that helped, and it was heartening to see the communities coming out to defend themselves and they had our backs, we can never deny that," he said.

The caveat, however, was that militias had begun profiling people at roadblocks, targeting black people who attempted to enter the area, according to sources.

There were reports of militia gunmen opening fire on policemen, trying to get to their homes.

Another contributing factor to the reduction in unrest, the source said, was the firm message from Bheki Cele that law enforcement officials would conduct house-to-house raids.

"I think for the looters that there is a fear now that if they are caught with goods without being able to provide receipts there will be trouble. This helps too, people must know that we will go and find them," he said.

Sources said that while the police force was all but overrun in some areas, and unable to protect everything, key points were safeguarded. These included two of Durban's largest malls, Gateway Theatre of Shopping and The Pavilion.

"We know they wanted to burn these places to the ground, and we protected them. We took their coup de grâce away from them," a source said.

The latest figures from police this week indicate that 1 068 people were arrested in KwaZulu-Natal and a further 686 in Gauteng. This number will likely rise.

Taxi associations also entered the arena to restore calm across the country. In the upmarket coastal enclave of Ballito, taxi operators alongside the community and law enforcement were credited with restoring order.

Private security firm boss Dylan Meyrick said their mop-up operation had already been concluded, and he lauded the collective effort to augment their police force.