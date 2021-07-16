31m ago

add bookmark

#UnrestSA: 'We are going after instigators, we will not allow anarchy' - Ramaphosa

accreditation
Kaveel Singh
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa touched down in Durban for a two-hour inspection of damage in the city.
  • He said the government would not allow anarchy and mayhem to unfold.
  • He added that intelligence services have instigators 'in their line of sight'.

President Cyril Ramaphosa - who touched down in Durban to much fanfare - traversed the city to inspect the aftermath of mass looting and unrest.

It was the President's first visit to the city since rioting, looting, sabotage, and lawlessness gripped KwaZulu-Natal and parts of Gauteng this week.

During his address to the media at his first stop, the Bridge City Mall in KwaMashu, Ramaphosa said there were "instigators involved" - insisting he would "go after them".

"Our intelligence services and police now have a line of sight as to what was happening in terms of the instigation, coordination and planning and we are after those people. We are going after those people. We have identified a good number of them. We will not allow anarchy and mayhem to unfold," he said.

Ramaphosa said the destruction of key infrastructure and commercial buildings in the province and the country was unfortunate. The organised and sustained attacks have been called "economic sabotage".

LIVE | #UnrestSA: Police arrest man for allegedly instigating violence through social media in West Rand

"People have lost their lives. That is the most concerning issue. Here in KwaZulu-Natal alone, 95 people have already lost their lives and there has been complete destruction to the livelihoods of people."

He said there was a great deal of economic damage done in the city, but also to the country.

"The economic damage that has been done to internal investors as well as [the image of South Africa] as an economic destination has been severely dented. So we've really been taken back from our path of economic recovery."

'We were slow to move'

Ramaphosa conceded that security was slow to react to the unrest.

"Yes, security forces have tried the very best that they could. I've been talking to our officers, our provincial commissioner, ministers, and others.

"Yes, we could have done better, but we were overwhelmed by the situation and primary in the minds of police was to save lives, and prevent a situation that could have resulted in more mayhem."

He said that while things were bad, it could have been worse and that security forces had curtailed a far worse intent.

"The situation could have been much worse, and our security forces came to the party and did the very best they could. We regret the situation resulted in this. This is not what we want to see in our country, and we must examine everything that we do in defence of the people and assets of the country."


Ramaphosa reiterated that 25 000 soldiers would, "... flood KwaZulu-Natal and other provinces".

Community defenders

He said he noted ordinary citizens who felt they needed to defend their lives and assets and welcomed them, "... working together with security forces standing up defending their own assets, but also defending democracy".

READ | #UnrestSA: More than a million bullets stolen from container in Durban, most still missing

"This is an assault on the democratic situation we have in our country. We applaud that and that our people see there is a lot at stake.

"The instigators want to spread instability in the country, and we don't know what their full and true intentions are, but the democratic state is what the people are defending."

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
cyril ramaphosadurbankwazulu-natalunrest
Lottery
Lucky Tuesday for 1 Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Have you registered for your vaccine if you are in the 35-49 age group?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I have received my confirmation
54% - 1357 votes
Not yet, but I am planning to
13% - 332 votes
No, I will not be getting vaccinated
33% - 844 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst

10 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst
PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment

02 Jul 2021

PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs

26 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs
PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools

19 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools
News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year

17 Jun

News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year
view
Rand - Dollar
14.39
+1.1%
Rand - Pound
19.87
+1.4%
Rand - Euro
16.98
+1.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.67
+1.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+1.7%
Gold
1,823.55
-0.3%
Silver
26.11
-0.9%
Palladium
2,717.89
-0.3%
Platinum
1,129.59
-1.1%
Brent Crude
73.47
-1.7%
Top 40
60,844
-1.0%
All Share
66,949
-0.9%
Resource 10
66,037
-1.6%
Industrial 25
86,997
-0.8%
Financial 15
12,844
+0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
11-year-old local rapper ready to take over the music industry

14 Jul

11-year-old local rapper ready to take over the music industry
Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds...

02 Jul

Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds of trees
FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge...

17 Jun 2021

FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge for the kids of Langa
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
Team SA jets off to Tokyo – we've got you covered!

1h ago

Team SA jets off to Tokyo – we've got you covered!
Blitzboks released from quarantine in Tokyo

5h ago

Blitzboks released from quarantine in Tokyo
Djokovic says he will play Tokyo Olympics 'with much pride'

8h ago

Djokovic says he will play Tokyo Olympics 'with much pride'
Tokyo Olympics full squad | Team SA brings largest ever contingent to Japan

06 Jul

Tokyo Olympics full squad | Team SA brings largest ever contingent to Japan
Why SA won't experience canoeing glory again at the Tokyo Olympics

15 Jul

Why SA won't experience canoeing glory again at the Tokyo Olympics
Team SA Olympics medal prospects in Tokyo - Rowing

14 Jul

Team SA Olympics medal prospects in Tokyo - Rowing
Blitzboks quarantined upon arrival in Tokyo

14 Jul

Blitzboks quarantined upon arrival in Tokyo
Federer withdraws from Tokyo Olympics after knee injury 'setback'

13 Jul

Federer withdraws from Tokyo Olympics after knee injury 'setback'
SA swimming prodigy Houlie realises Olympic dream: 'Something special happens when...

13 Jul

SA swimming prodigy Houlie realises Olympic dream: 'Something special happens when you wear green and gold'
SA U23 squad suffer early blow as 5 players withdraw from Tokyo Olympics

12 Jul

SA U23 squad suffer early blow as 5 players withdraw from Tokyo Olympics
WATCH | Team SA Olympic medal prospects Blitzboks board flight bound for Tokyo

12 Jul

WATCH | Team SA Olympic medal prospects Blitzboks board flight bound for Tokyo
New African record the boost Simbine needed

11 Jul

New African record the boost Simbine needed
Ronnie Baker pips Akani Simbine in Monaco 100m, Ruswahl Samaai leaps to 5th

09 Jul

Ronnie Baker pips Akani Simbine in Monaco 100m, Ruswahl Samaai leaps to 5th
Fans banned from Tokyo Olympic venues as virus emergency imposed

08 Jul

Fans banned from Tokyo Olympic venues as virus emergency imposed
'Confident' Simbine peaking at the right time after breaking African 100m record

08 Jul

'Confident' Simbine peaking at the right time after breaking African 100m record
Japan to announce coronavirus emergency throughout Olympics

08 Jul

Japan to announce coronavirus emergency throughout Olympics
Brighton block Bafana star Percy Tau's Tokyo Olympic dream

07 Jul

Brighton block Bafana star Percy Tau's Tokyo Olympic dream
Wayde van Niekerk feels 'discomfort' after pulling out of race in Hungary

07 Jul

Wayde van Niekerk feels 'discomfort' after pulling out of race in Hungary
SA cycling team a 'dark horse' at Tokyo Olympics, says new star Dlamini

07 Jul

SA cycling team a 'dark horse' at Tokyo Olympics, says new star Dlamini
Blitzbok Justin Geduld in line for second Olympic medal

06 Jul

Blitzbok Justin Geduld in line for second Olympic medal
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21193.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo