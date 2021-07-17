1h ago

#UnrestSA: 'We are going to guard Birch Acres Mall with our lives' say Tembisa residents

Ntwaagae Seleka
Community members in Tembisa are seen protecting Birch Arches Mall. Photo: Rosetta Msimango/City Press
  • All malls except Birch Acres Mall have been looted, vandalised, and torched in Tembisa.
  • Birch Acres Mall remains under 24-hour surveillance from armed residents, security guards, police, and taxi operators.
  • On Sunday, groups of looters were chased away by residents who have formed human shields protecting the mall.

Birch Acres Mall is the only surviving building left unscathed following rampant lootings in the area in Tembisa.

A group of taxi operators, workers, security guards, and community members formed human shields to protect the mall from looters.

Entering the mall for locals is a task as all entrances remain barricaded.

Vehicles, including minibus taxis, were strategically placed on all roads leading to the mall.

Taxi operators block the entrance to CTM and Birch Acres Mall with their vehicles in Tembisa, north of Johannesburg.

Inside the mall, a white container was used as a kitchen and offices for locals to strategise their security plans.

Community leader Richard Selitisha said they have strategically armed themselves to react against looters who are armed with weapons.

On Sunday, a group of looters attempted to enter the mall, and they, "... met their match", Setilisha said.

"We are ready to die for our mall. We are not going to allow unruly people to destroy our economy in the name of looting. They want nothing else but to leave a trail of distraction that will leave townships destitute.

"It took many years for investors to come to the township and build malls, and we are not going to allow that investment to blown away with the wind," Setilisha said.

"Birch Acres is the only mall that has not been looted. It is newly built, and we will not fold our arms and watch it deteriorate because of selfish people. We are ready to meet them toe-to-toe to defend our mall. We are well-prepared."

Selitisha asked:

Birch Acres is the heartbeat of Tembisa economy. If we lose it, where will our brothers and sisters work? Where will we shop and pay our accounts?

Xolani Mlambo has volunteered his services to protect the mall.

Mlambo and other residents stood to watch outside the mall as female residents cooked food from the container.

"We are not going to take part in these nonsensical lootings happening in Tembisa. This mall is our only close source of food. Those who looted malls are now travelling a long distance to buy simple things like bread.

"They are struggling and will continue struggling even more. No looter is going to be allowed to enter our mall. We are ready to open few shops, including supermarkets, strategically. Once we open, we will monitor and search everyone entering and exiting our mall," Mlambo said.

The mall will remain under 24-hour surveillance until it is fully operational.

Read more on:
