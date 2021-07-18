UnrestSA: 'We must never allow anyone to destroy our democracy' - Ramaphosa

After the recent unrest, Cyril Ramaphosa visited three malls in Soweto on Sunday.

Ramaphosa was flanked by Gauteng Premier David Makhura and other regional officials.

Ramaphosa vowed that those found guilty of instigating the widespread unrest would be in jail "for a long time".

President Cyril Ramaphosa vowed on Sunday that the instigators of the unrest, which claimed the lives of over 200 people, would be in jail "for a long time".

The president said those at the heart of the unrest would be imprisoned.

"The people who organised this, who coordinated this, were so well organised. They came with angle grinders, they came with guns, they came with all manner of things.

"They were essentially trying to attack our democracy and to rubbish our Constitution. We must never allow them, never allow anyone to destroy our democracy," he said.

The president donned ANC colours for Mandela Day and went on a tour of three malls in Soweto. The malls had been at the centre of widespread looting and attacks.

He began at the Ndofaya Mall in Meadowlands, where 10 people died in a stampede amid the looting.

WATCH | More questions than answers for family of girl, 15, who died in stampede at Joburg mall

Ramaphosa told the community the organisers of the unrest were extremely well-prepared.

"We have learnt important lessons… we must tighten up our security forces and we must also ensure that the defence of our democracy is firmly in the hands of the people," he said.

Ramaphosa then went to Jabulani Mall to assess the damage where every single store had been looted and destroyed.

He was under heavy guard by police and the SANDF, with community volunteers not allowed inside the mall.

The president, flanked by Gauteng Premier David Makhura, took a spade and briefly pushed dirt out of the way as part of the ANC's clean-up operation.

His last stop was the Maponya Mall, which was spared from the looting due to the community guarding the property.

He said:

We all admit that there were lapses, but we have learnt a lot from this. We will make sure that we gather our wits. We will gather ourselves and do a proper review of what has happened here.

The president maintained that the silver lining of the failed attempted insurrection was that South Africans were standing united, despite the unrest.

"The gaps that there were we should learn from and we should prepare for the future," he said.

WATCH | Ramaphosa says ethnic mobilisation not the cause of recent violence

Ramaphosa said people wanted to defend democracy, the Constitution and the economy.

"They are also determined to rebuild. The focus is now going to be on rebuilding, on making sure we create something that is more solid, and to build livelihoods," he said.