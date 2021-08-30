UnrestSA: Woman behind Twitter account which allegedly stoked violence granted bail

Zamaswazi Zinhle Majozi made a brief appearance in the Germiston Magistrate's Court on Monday for allegedly inciting public violence through the Twitter account @_Africansoil.

The State did not oppose bail in the matter, and the 36-year-old was subsequently granted bail of R3 000.

The mother of two appeared in court with a beanie covering her head, thick-rimmed glasses and a mask in line with Covid-19 protocols.



The court heard that she had no pending cases or previous convictions.

#UnrestSA : Zamaswazi Zinhle Majozi (36) appeared in the Germiston Magistrate’s Court on Monday for allegedly inciting public violence. She is identified as the woman behind the @/_africansoil account. She has been granted R3000 bail. Hawks spokes, Col. Mogale : ????[ @News24 ] pic.twitter.com/fewLPZo8Dw — Canny Maphanga (@CannyMaphanga) August 30, 2021

Her bail conditions included that she's not allowed to obtain a passport or travel documents and was also not allowed to leave South Africa.

The investigating officer must also be informed if she intended to leave Gauteng and she must provide her travel itinerary.

The Hawks arrested the suspect associated with the username @_AfricanSoil, in Leondale, east of Johannesburg, on Saturday.

The matter was set to continue in October.