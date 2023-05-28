'Unspeakable crime': Matriculant raped and murdered on her way home from school

Counselling is expected to begin at Ntsako Secondary School in Soshanguve, where a female pupil was raped and murdered last week.

Palesa Malatji, 17, a Grade 12 pupil, was attacked and murdered last Thursday.

According to Gauteng education spokesperson Steve Mabona, the matriculant was last seen alive on 25 May when she left school in the afternoon after attending extra classes.

When she didn't come home, her family began searching for her but to no avail.

How safe is your neighbourhood? Find out by using News24's CrimeCheck

The following day, her body was found near Echibini Secondary School in Soshanguve, Mabona said.

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane is set to visit the school on Monday.

“We are deeply devastated by the occurrence of this gruesome incident involving one of our learners. We wish to extend our sincerest condolences to the family and school community," Chiloane said.

"We will be dispatching our psychosocial support team to the school and family.”

The MEC appealed to the police to urgently arrest the perpetrators of “this unspeakable crime”.



