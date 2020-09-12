36m ago

add bookmark

Unused R82m Tembisa school built on 'sewage line', not wetland - infrastructure dept

Sesona Ngqakamba
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
It has become quite clear that the government has given up on the education and the future of South Africans, said One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane at his visit to the location.
It has become quite clear that the government has given up on the education and the future of South Africans, said One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane at his visit to the location.
OneSA_Movement, Twitter
  • The Gauteng Department of Infrastructure Development has denied claims that an unoccupied primary school in Tembisa, which cost R82 million, was built on a wetland.
  • It says it is in the process of acquiring funds to fix the faults and have the sewage redirected. 
  • Meanwhile, One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane says he will be laying criminal charges against the contractor.

The Gauteng Department of Infrastructure Development (DID) has denied claims that the state-of-the-art Mayibuye Primary School in Tembisa was built on a wetland.

According to department spokesperson Bongiwe Gambu, engineers had conducted a wetland test after a team working on the school discovered water seeping onto the premises. 

Gambu said the tests resulted in the digging of several ditches in the school yard, and it was discovered that there was an "old sewage line that had been leaking for years".

The school in Ekurhuleni, which was supposed to reopen three years ago, was reportedly built at a cost of R82m and remains unoccupied. 

READ | Survey shows home violence, no school causes suffering, loss for poor children during Covid-19

The Department of Basic Education directed News24's queries regarding the infrastructure back to DID.

Gambu said the City of Johannesburg did not have any records of a sewage line and that a report had been submitted, adding that if it had been known about, the department would have been told before building the structure. 

She added that an environmental assessment was also done before the school was built on the land.

Gambu said another major issue at the school was that people had illegally built houses where the access road to the school was meant to be built. 

This meant the department needed to identify another entrance.

"Unfortunately this happened during construction, when we had prepared the land for construction, then people started building and we call that encroachment," she said.

ALSO READ | More than 5 million children not getting their school meals

According to a report by TimesLive, Gauteng legislature portfolio committee chair Mpho Modise said those responsible for the project needed to be held accountable. The committee visited the school for an inspection on Tuesday. 

Gambu told News24 that Treasury had already advised her department - as well as its client, the Gauteng Department of Basic Education (GDE) - on how funds could be accessed for the completion of the project. 

The GDE is also in the process of finalising the acquisition of the funds so a DID contractor can return to site, the spokesperson added. 

READ HERE | No 'pass one, pass all' for North West pupils, despite Covid-19

"We sent a structural engineer to the site [who] assessed the structure and the facility and they found that the facility was structurally sound, which means we only have to deal with the defects that need to be addressed as soon as the contractor resumes with the works," Gambu told News24.

She said the sewage pipe needs to be redirected because it could not be closed off completely and that the facility would only be ready for occupation once all the work was completed.

 

One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane also visited the school on Friday, describing it as "the Nkandla of the department [of education]".

Maimane said the school had been "built on a wetland". 

He added that those who had approved building the school on the site, as well as the contractor, had to be investigated. 

"I think Angie Motshekga must actually resign here because it's R82 million that's wasted here from the people of South Africa." 

Maimane said he would be laying criminal charges against the contractor who had won the tender to build the school. 

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

Related Links
Survey shows home violence, no school causes suffering, loss for poor children during Covid-19
No pupils were injured following a cash-in-transit heist outside Gauteng school
School nutrition programme will also cover pupils not back at school yet - Gauteng education dept
Read more on:
department of educationgautengschool infrastructure
Lottery
Lekker Friday for one Daily Lotto winner
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Gyms are now open again. Have you gone back yet?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and it was great
21% - 2454 votes
Yes, but I wasn't impressed and won't be back soon
5% - 541 votes
No, I'm not comfortable with going back yet
53% - 6214 votes
Not yet, but I plan to
21% - 2426 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart

05 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week

01 Sep

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week
PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours

29 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched

25 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched
PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people

22 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?

18 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.69
(-0.21)
ZAR/GBP
21.42
(-0.04)
ZAR/EUR
19.84
(-0.02)
ZAR/AUD
12.20
(-0.03)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.84)
Gold
1939.46
(+0.05)
Silver
26.74
(+0.02)
Platinum
927.64
(+0.35)
Brent Crude
39.72
(-0.57)
Palladium
2311.00
(+0.58)
All Share
56087.84
(+0.24)
Top 40
51715.12
(+0.36)
Financial 15
10203.73
(-1.94)
Industrial 25
74819.19
(+0.36)
Resource 10
56294.81
(+1.13)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies

01 Sep

PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20254.3) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo