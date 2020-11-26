54m ago

add bookmark

'Unwarranted personal attack' - legal body slams Zuma Foundation for attacking Ngcukaitobi, Zondo

Kaveel Singh
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Former president Jacob Zuma before the Zondo Commission.
Former president Jacob Zuma before the Zondo Commission.
Felix Dlangamandla, Netwerk24
  • The General Council of the Bar of SA, which is made up of 14 societies of advocates, has slammed the Jacob Zuma Foundation for condemning advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi.
  • They said that while former president Jacob Zuma was within his rights to seek further legal recourse on Chief Justice Raymond Zondo's recusal, public insults were unwarranted.
  • They said Zuma had no "legitimate basis" for his criticism of Zondo and Ngcukaitobi

The General Council of the Bar of South Africa (GCB), an association of 14 societies of advocates across the country, has slammed the Jacob Zuma Foundation for publicly condemning the presence of advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi at the Zondo commission last week.

Last week, the former president's foundation said it was challenging Chief Justice Raymond Zondo's dismissal of a recusal application by Zuma and questioned the presence of Ngcukaitobi in Zondo's chambers during Thursday, 19 November's proceedings.

The GCB said the foundation's statement implied Ngcukaitobi, a member of the Johannesburg Society of Advocates, was behaving irregularly.

"No basis was provided for the assertion that Ngcukaitobi SC's presence in the company of Deputy Chief Justice Zondo was irregular and this assertion constitutes an unwarranted personal attack impugning the ethics of both Deputy Chief Justice Zondo and Ngcukaitobi SC."

The foundation added:

It is incorrect and inappropriate to assume judges and legal professionals are guilty of ethical impropriety and publicly accuse them of impropriety, particularly when these assertions are made by the foundation bearing the name of a former head of state and apparently with his blessing.


GCB said Zuma himself publicly stated his intention to take Zondo's decision not to recuse himself from the commission on judicial review.

"That is his right. As Mr Zuma lives in a constitutional democracy governed by the rule of law, there is no warrant for unrestrained unfounded extra-curial attacks on the commission or its personnel, or the legal counsel who participate in its proceedings..."

The GCB further criticised Zuma's statements that the commission was an irregular process in disguise and that it was a comedy of errors. They further stated that statements on Zondo acting without integrity, with "evil intentions" and "blind prejudice", and was doing the bidding of unidentified persons "pulling the strings behind the scenes" was also unfounded.

ALSO READ | Zuma foundation accuses Judge Zondo of irregularly working with lawyer Tembeka Ngcukaitobi

They also took exception to the former president's statement that Zondo was bullying him and plotting criminal proceedings against Zuma.

They said that given that the JG Zuma Foundation "has furthermore failed to identify any other legitimate basis that could possibly give rise to these conclusions, the GCB condemned them as a dangerous, unjustified and cynical attack on the rule of law".

"These comments are especially worthy of censure in circumstances where the statement itself indicates that Mr Zuma is prepared to 'face jail', and thus evidently recognises that his conduct in failing to comply with the commission's subpoena and directions exposes him to prosecution and imprisonment.

GCB said: 

It does not behove an ex-president to make unfounded claims of an infringement of the rule of law whilst simultaneously brazenly thumbing his nose at the very principle that he claims to champion.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
jacob zumaraymond zondotembeka ngcukaitobigautengjohannesburgstate capture
Lottery
1 person scoops the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When planning for the Black Friday sales do you:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Save, research and plan ahead, preparing to make the most of it?
7% - 976 votes
Wait and see what looks like a good deal on the day?
14% - 1850 votes
Have no interest in spending more money this year?
79% - 10339 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide

20 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?

13 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
view
ZAR/USD
15.19
(-0.51)
ZAR/GBP
20.28
(-0.25)
ZAR/EUR
18.07
(-0.33)
ZAR/AUD
11.18
(-0.47)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.65)
Gold
1813.53
(+0.31)
Silver
23.32
(-0.05)
Platinum
962.00
(+0.36)
Brent Crude
48.73
(+1.57)
Palladium
2355.01
(+1.86)
All Share
57948.52
(+0.36)
Top 40
53138.57
(+0.37)
Financial 15
11555.99
(-0.73)
Industrial 25
80215.38
(+0.48)
Resource 10
52885.46
(+0.53)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
forsubscribers
FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking...

24 Nov

FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking her name
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | 9-year-old SA conservationist says it would be 'epic' to clean beaches...

18 Nov

FEEL GOOD | 9-year-old SA conservationist says it would be 'epic' to clean beaches with Lewis Hamilton
FEEL GOOD | Mother of twins defies poverty to return to university

13 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Mother of twins defies poverty to return to university
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20330.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo