‘Unwilling to see how evil apartheid was’ - Father Michael Lapsley on De Klerk

Marvin Charles
Michael Lapsley. (Photo: Jaco Marais)
  • Former South African president FW de Klerk died on Thursday morning at the age of 85.
  • Father Michael Lapsley said De Klerk will be known for bringing the apartheid regime to the negotiating table.
  • The De Klerk Foundation has yet to make announcements on his funeral. 

Well-known Anglican priest and social justice activist Father Michael Lapsley says the late former president FW de Klerk will be known for bringing the apartheid regime to the negotiating table.

However, "there is ample evidence that till his dying day he was unwilling or incapable of acknowledging just how evil apartheid was and how much suffering it caused”, he said. 

De Klerk died on Thursday morning at the age of 85. 

Lapsley said it was regrettable that De Klerk was never required to account for his role as Chairperson of the State Security Council in the murders of the Cradock Four and other death squad activity. 

Lapsley was an outspoken advocate against the apartheid regime. He was exiled from South Africa in 1976. 

WATCH | FW de Klerk apologises 'without qualification' for apartheid in 'last message to people of SA'

In 1990, Father Lapsley moved to Zimbabwe, where he received a letter bomb from the apartheid regime disguised in a collection of religious magazines. He lost both his hands, sight in one eye, and was severely burnt.

"An appropriate response to his death is to speed up the cases referred by the TRC to the NPA. As white people we need to respond by saying 'yes, apartheid was a crime against humanity from which we all benefited'...and turn our guilt and shame into working for redress and transformative justice,” he said.

The De Klerk foundation has not yet made announcements regarding the former stateman’s funeral. 

The foundation spokesperson Dave Steward told News24: "We will issue a statement as soon as arrangements have been decided."

