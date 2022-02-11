1h ago

UP calls Tshwane's attempts to cut power over unpaid bills 'political grandstanding'

Lwandile Bhengu
Tshwane technical team. (City of Tshwane)
  • The City of Tshwane visited several private companies and government departments this week, cutting off their water and electricity supply due to unpaid bills.
  • They visited the University of Pretoria's Hillcrest campus on Friday which paid its bill before the services were cut off. 
  • The university says it has registered a dispute with the council about the bill last year.

The University of Pretoria has hit back at the City of Tshwane, calling its attempts to cut power to it over an unpaid electricity bill in the millions "political grandstanding". 

On Friday, City officials visited the university's Hillcrest campus - which allegedly owes R34 million - to cut its water and electricity supply as part of an ongoing campaign to recoup funds owed to it.

According to the City, it had a debtor's book of R17 billion.

The City tweeted before it could cut its services, the university rushed to make a payment. 

The university said in a statement: "This smacks of political grandstanding. The campus is home to, among other facilities, student residences, sensitive research equipment, data centres, scientific experiments and live animals that could have been compromised by power interruptions, especially over a weekend.

"We have been trying to resolve the issue with the council for months now, without any success. Our proactive attempts to engage with the City have been ignored."

READ | Court orders City of Tshwane to restore power to Club Crossing mall which allegedly owes millions

The City later said, via another tweet, the university delayed making payments because of a legal dispute it had with the City about one of its seven campuses.

The university said it had registered a dispute with the council last year.

"Despite this, we have committed to pay the alleged outstanding amount, pending the outcome of the dispute.

"The only way we could prevent the interruption was to make immediate payment, despite not receiving prior notice or a detailed account, which was requested from the council months ago.

"Fortunately, the university was able to pay the amount as money was set aside when we became aware of the disagreement last year," it added.

This week, the City visited several private companies and government departments, cutting off their water and electricity supply due to unpaid bills, which run into millions.

