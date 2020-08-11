27m ago

add bookmark

UPDATE | 1 dead, 2 arrested, and 2 on the run after Somerset diamond shop robbery

Cebelihle Mthethwa
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Massive police contingent surround an Audi which had left the road and plunged into a shallow ditch at Khayelitsha.
Massive police contingent surround an Audi which had left the road and plunged into a shallow ditch at Khayelitsha.
Murray Williams, News24
  • Five people are believed to have been involved in a robbery that occurred at the African Diamond store in Somerset Mall.
  • According to the police, one robber was fatally wounded after a high-speed chase, while two others were arrested.
  • Two others fled on foot.

One person has died, two have been arrested and two are still on the run following a robbery at the African Diamond store in Somerset Mall on Tuesday.

According to Somerset Mall marketing manager, Wiedaad Adams, five people entered African Diamond store and held up the staff around 10:24.

Adams said they took off with an undisclosed amount of jewellry from the store.

"One of the suspects, a 30-year-old man from Crossroads, was arrested inside the mall by security officials, while his four accomplices fled in a white Audi," police spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut said.

READ | Diamond shop hit by armed robbers at mall in Somerset West

"This vehicle was pursued by SAPS on the N2, which resulted in one of the suspects being fatally wounded and the other [another] one wounded," Traut added.

The remaining two managed to get away and fled the scene on foot. 

"One firearm and some jewellry items were recovered in the Audi," said Traut.

Adams said there were no shots fired during the robbery.

"No one was hurt from the scene and the mall is currently trading as normal," said Adams.

The death and the injury to one of the robbers are under investigation by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate.

    Related Links
    Diamond shop hit by armed robbers at mall in Somerset West
    Suspects snatch jewellery worth R2m during Eastgate Mall robbery
    WATCH | Masked armed robbers hit two stores in Cape Town shopping mall
    Read more on:
    cape towncrime
    Lottery
    One player wins R300K Daily Lotto jackpot
    Full list of lottery results
    Lockdown For
    DAYS
    HRS
    MINS
    Voting Booth
    Russia has approved a Covid-19 vaccine. Would you take the vaccine if it were available in South Africa?
    Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
    Results
    Yes I would
    29% - 786 votes
    No I would not
    25% - 671 votes
    I'd wait to see the outcomes first
    46% - 1255 votes
    Vote
    Previous Results
    Podcasts
    PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: NPA says Steinhoff investigation remains 'priority'

    12h ago

    PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: NPA says Steinhoff investigation remains 'priority'
    PODCAST | THE STORY: How far has SA come after over four months of fighting a deadly virus?

    08 Aug

    PODCAST | THE STORY: How far has SA come after over four months of fighting a deadly virus?
    PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water

    01 Aug

    PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water
    PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni

    25 Jul

    PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni
    News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter

    24 Jul

    News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter
    PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum

    18 Jul

    PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum
    View all Podcasts
    ZAR/USD
    17.51
    (+0.82)
    ZAR/GBP
    22.91
    (+1.00)
    ZAR/EUR
    20.61
    (+0.76)
    ZAR/AUD
    12.54
    (+0.96)
    ZAR/JPY
    0.16
    (+1.51)
    Gold
    1943.69
    (-4.17)
    Silver
    27.05
    (-6.92)
    Platinum
    958.00
    (-2.68)
    Brent Crude
    44.95
    (+1.33)
    Palladium
    2122.00
    (-4.39)
    All Share
    57170.25
    (+0.73)
    Top 40
    52840.61
    (+0.77)
    Financial 15
    10202.16
    (+3.07)
    Industrial 25
    75491.57
    (+1.10)
    Resource 10
    58755.84
    (-0.33)
    All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
    Feel Good
    FEEL GOOD | Rescued sea turtle, Olaf, bounces back after NSRI rescues him in Strand

    08 Aug

    FEEL GOOD | Rescued sea turtle, Olaf, bounces back after NSRI rescues him in Strand
    News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

    11 Nov 2019

    News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
    FEEL GOOD | Local eight-year-old's act of kindness will melt your heart

    07 Aug

    FEEL GOOD | Local eight-year-old's act of kindness will melt your heart
    FEEL GOOD | Joburg DJ's mom gets guard of honour after retiring from 50 years of...

    06 Aug

    FEEL GOOD | Joburg DJ's mom gets guard of honour after retiring from 50 years of teaching
    More Feel Good news stories
    Apple Store Google Play
    © 2020 (1.1.20224.6) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
    Iab Logo