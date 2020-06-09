1h ago

UPDATE: 1 dead, 7 in hospital, 14 rescued from collapsed Durban building

Cebelihle Mthethwa
One dead, several rescued from collapsed building (Supplied:EMS)
  • One person died and several others, who were trapped in a collapsed building, have been rescued. 
  • Seven people were transported to hospital, while others were treated by paramedics on the scene. 
  • The police and Department of Labour are on the scene to investigate the cause of the collapse.

One person died and several people, who were trapped in a collapsed building in Durban, have been rescued, paramedics say.

Paramedics on the scene successfully rescued all the people who became trapped when the veranda of the Noor Chambers building in central Durban collapsed on Tuesday.

News24 reported earlier one person had died when the veranda collapsed in Dr Yusuf Dadoo Street.

PICS | One dead, several believed to be trapped after veranda collapses in central Durban

According to Life Response spokesperson Leon Fourie, seven people were transported to hospital, while others were treated by paramedics on the scene.

"There is no one at this moment trapped inside the building," said Fourie.

"The SAPS Search and Rescue K9 Unit searched the building to make sure we haven't missed anyone," he added. 

IPSS spokesperson Paul Herbst said rescue crews from IPSS, Life Response, DUT, the eThekwini Fire Department, police and Metro Search and Rescue had worked together to access and free 14 people trapped inside the collapsed concrete structure.

It is alleged there was ongoing construction in the building where a new water pipe was being installed.

The cause of the collapse is still unknown. However, the police and Department of Labour are on the scene to investigate it.

