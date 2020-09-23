1h ago

UPDATE | 12 people killed in horror KZN crash have been identified, including pregnant woman

Cebelihle Mthethwa
Thirteen people were killed in a crash in KZN.
Thirteen people were killed in a crash in KZN.
Netcare 911
  • The uMshwathi Municipality has positively identified all the people killed in the Greytown crash.
  • A fuel tanker and a minibus taxi were involved in the crash.
  • A multidisciplinary team of experts has now been set up to investigate the cause of the crash.

The uMshwathi Municipality confirmed that it has positively identified everyone killed in Tuesday's horror crash between a fuel tanker and a minibus taxi on the R33/R614, near Wartburg in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands.

Municipal spokesperson Sibusiso Mkhithi described the scene from the accident as a "catastrophe".

He said they had managed to identify 10 people on Tuesday, while the remaining two bodies were identified on Wednesday.

One of the victims was a pregnant woman; the foetus also died.

READ | Truck driver who fled deadly crash scene in KZN sought by police

"When the families arrived on the scene, we couldn't let them get too close, because the fuel tanker was still leaking and could burst [into flames] anytime," Mkhithi said.

According to KwaZulu-Natal's Transport MEC, Bheki Ntuli, the majority of the passengers were travelling in the minibus taxi from eMpolweni to Pietermaritzburg. 

He said the deceased were 10 females, including the pregnant woman, and two males.

"A multidisciplinary team of experts has now been set to investigate the cause of the horrendous accident," said Ntuli.

On Tuesday, police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele alleged a truck driver had failed to stop at a stop sign, which resulted in the taxi and the tanker crashing.

The truck driver is still on the run.

