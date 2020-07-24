UPDATE | 63 prisoners rearrested following jail break at Malmesbury

Correctional Services officials launched a massive manhunt on Friday following a jail break in Malmesbury.

69 prisoners escaped from the facility around 12:15 during exercise time.

All but six have been found and rearrested.

The Department of Correctional Services says it has re-arrested 63 out of 69 awaiting trial prisoners who escaped from Malmesbury Correctional Centre on Friday.

It said the group overpowered officials at around 12:15.

"The incident happened when officials were providing exercise to inmates. At the time, the centre had 451 offenders and 20 officials on duty," said Western Cape regional commissioner Delekile Klaas.

"The escapees overpowered officials, took the keys and locked three officials in a cell and opened other cells before escaping through the main entrance and over the roof."

Nine officials were left with minor injuries and bruises.

The arrests were effected by Correctional Services officials, the police and local armed response personnel.

Six still at large

Six detainees were still at large and most are from Vredenburg.

Klaas said they were working around the clock to ensure they were re-arrested.

The situation at the correctional centre was stable, he said.

"Furthermore, some of the problematic inmates have been transferred out of the facility to maximum facilities in the region.

"The centre is currently under lockdown in order to ensure stability. We want to assure communities that we will do everything in our power to apprehend the remaining escapees, and would not do anything to put communities at risk."