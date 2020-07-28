48m ago

add bookmark

UPDATE | Body found, 3 arrested following Northern Cape family kidnapping

Riaan Grobler
Elzabie, Breggie and Danie Brand.
Elzabie, Breggie and Danie Brand.
Netwerk24
  • The body of one of three family members kidnapped from their Northern Cape smallholding has been found. 
  • Three people were arrested after they were spotted in a car stolen from the smallholding. 
  • Police are still searching for the bodies of the remaining two family members, as well as a fourth suspect.

The body of one of three family members kidnapped from a smallholding in Hartswater in the Northern Cape has been found and three people have been arrested.

News24 earlier reported that Danie Brand, 83, his wife, Breggie, 73, and their daughter, Elzabie, 54, who visited her parents over the weekend, had been missing since Sunday, along with their vehicles.

Netwerk24 reported that guests arrived at the couple's home on Monday afternoon, only to find it deserted, ransacked and bloodstained.

One of the couple's cars, a Nissan Micra, was reportedly found in Taung in the North West.

On Tuesday, Marius Müller, national operations coordinator at AfriForum, told News24 that a body, believed to be that of Elzabie, had been found during the course of Monday night. 

"What we need now is more support on the ground to find the other two bodies," Müller said. 

Müller confirmed that the Brands' family had been informed of the development and that trauma counsellors were en route to Hartswater to lend support. 

"Four people were taken into custody just after 23:00 on Monday - three men and a woman - although the woman is not a suspect. They were found in Elzabie's stolen Mazda, which had been fitted with fake number plates.

"At around 02:00 on Tuesday morning the suspects attempted to point out where the other bodies were, but they apparently got confused. I cannot say what [the suspects] did to them at this stage."

National police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo confirmed the arrests of three suspects linked to the incident and that Elzabie's body had been found. 

"The incident was reported to the police [on Monday] after a family member residing in Johannesburg suspected that something was wrong when he was unable to get in touch with his parents and sister since Sunday," Naidoo said.

Massive search launched

"A massive search was launched which resulted in one of the stolen cars, a Nissan Micra, being found abandoned at Majaneng village, Taung in the North West [on Monday] night.

"With the search continuing in the Northern Cape, the second vehicle, a grey Mazda CX5 was spotted in the area of Pudimoe." 

The vehicle was stopped and three suspects were subsequently arrested.

"Follow-up investigations were conducted throughout the night and in the early hours of this morning the body of the... daughter was found in a field in the Takaneng Village in Taung. She had been murdered but the cause of death is yet to be determined," Naidoo said.

He added that the search for the parents and possibly a fourth suspect was continuing.

"At this stage, the motive for the attack is suspected to be robbery."

Naidoo said the police were appealing to anyone who may have any information on the whereabouts of the couple or the fourth suspect to contact the police on its Crime Stop number on 086 00 10111. Information can also be provided via the My SAPS app.

"All information will be treated with strictest confidence and callers may remain anonymous."

*An earlier version of this article stated that four people had been arrested, based on information received from sources at the time. The police have since confirmed a total of three arrests.

Related Links
Northern Cape family missing following possible attack on smallholding
'Iron woman', 80, survives being kidnapped, dropped off barefoot in -5°C Lesotho weather
Julian Stobbs, one half of the 'dagga couple', shot dead on his smallholding in Gauteng
Read more on:
policeafriforumnorthern capecrime
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
With South Africa still out in the cold, have the Super Rugby events from Down Under grabbed your attention?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I was starving for some live rugby action!
15% - 350 votes
Super Rugby Aotearoa is on fire, Super Rugby AU not so much
20% - 471 votes
I’ll start watching once South Africa gets involved again
65% - 1521 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni

25 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni
News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter

24 Jul

News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter
PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum

18 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun 2020

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.51
(-0.74)
ZAR/GBP
21.23
(-0.44)
ZAR/EUR
19.33
(-0.16)
ZAR/AUD
11.77
(-0.26)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.40)
Gold
1922.75
(-2.14)
Silver
23.57
(-7.49)
Platinum
924.00
(-3.13)
Brent Crude
43.90
(+0.27)
Palladium
2262.00
(-1.97)
All Share
56067.19
(-0.46)
Top 40
51644.15
(-0.52)
Financial 15
10399.55
(+0.27)
Industrial 25
73944.05
(+0.04)
Resource 10
56375.75
(-1.46)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Netflix donates R8.3 million to support SA's film and TV industry amid...

3h ago

FEEL GOOD | Netflix donates R8.3 million to support SA's film and TV industry amid Covid-19 pandemic
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Durban boy surpasses R15k fundraising goal for bird park - and gets...

3h ago

FEEL GOOD | Durban boy surpasses R15k fundraising goal for bird park - and gets special visit on his birthday
Local preschool makes Covid-19 safety measures Bear(able) with cuddly secret weapon

24 Jul

Local preschool makes Covid-19 safety measures Bear(able) with cuddly secret weapon
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20202.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo