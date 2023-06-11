1h ago

Share

UPDATE | Epicentre of Johannesburg earthquake was in Boksburg area

accreditation
Cebelihle Mthethwa
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • The Johannesburg earthquake originated in the Boksburg area.
  • The earthquake registered a local magnitude of approximately 4.4.
  • According to the Council of Geosciences, there are currently no reports or indications of aftershocks.

The Council of Geoscience (CGS) says that the Johannesburg earthquake that rocked the East Rand in the early hours of Sunday originated in the Boksburg area.

The epicentre was located in the Boksburg area, a few kilometres outside East Rand Proprietary Mine, CGS spokesperson Mahlatse Mononela said.

Preliminary information indicated a 4.7 magnitude earthquake [on the Richter Scale] hit Gauteng's East Rand during the pre-dawn hours of Sunday.

However, the council later said that a local magnitude of approximately 4.4 was registered, as recorded by the South African National Seismograph Network (SANSN).

WATCH | Early morning earthquake shakes Gauteng

Residents in the East Rand took to social media to share videos and their experiences when the earthquake took place.

Mononela told News24 that although a magnitude of 4 is "big" for South Africa, there were currently no reports or indications of aftershocks.

"In the past there have been aftershocks reported, when the magnitude is high. But in this case it is not a certain," she said, saying the council tried its best "not to cause unnecessary panic to the public".

East Rand resident Sindi Zama got a rude awakening a short while after going to bed just after midnight, following a night of studying.

She said:

While I was sleeping, I felt my bed was shaking. Just as I woke up, I heard sounds coming from the ceiling, as if things were falling. Rattling sounds.

However, it only lasted a few seconds, Zama said.

"It was such a weird feeling that I've never felt before. It was as if there was a train underneath my house and I immediately started to panic because I had no idea what was happening."

She said she couldn't go back to sleep and went onto social media where she discovered that she had just experienced an earthquake. 



We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
council of geosciencegautengboksburgearthquakes
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What should be done with the inquiry findings into SA's alleged arms shipment to Russia?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Make them public. No transparency, no trust.
90% - 1445 votes
Keep them classified for the sake of the ZAR
5% - 88 votes
I don't know, but politicians must stay out of it
4% - 72 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Unpacking Zuma's failed private prosecution bid against Downer, Maughan

07 Jun

LISTEN | Unpacking Zuma's failed private prosecution bid against Downer, Maughan
LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?

07 Jun

LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?
LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital

30 May

LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital
LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts

25 May

LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts
LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore

19 May

LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore
LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree

15 May

LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.71
+0.7%
Rand - Pound
23.52
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
20.15
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.61
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Platinum
1,008.54
0.0%
Palladium
1,323.40
0.0%
Gold
1,961.00
0.0%
Silver
24.29
0.0%
Brent Crude
74.79
-1.6%
Top 40
71,602
-0.1%
All Share
76,936
-0.1%
Resource 10
68,393
-1.2%
Industrial 25
102,984
-0.4%
Financial 15
15,877
+2.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless...

10 Jun

Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless shelter
WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada

09 Jun

WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada
WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs

08 Jun

WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs
FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for...

04 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for wildlife rangers
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio

01 Jun

Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio
Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu

30 May

Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu
When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?

29 May

When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?
5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA

26 May

5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23136.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo