UPDATE | Epicentre of Johannesburg earthquake was in Boksburg area

The Council of Geoscience (CGS) says that the Johannesburg earthquake that rocked the East Rand in the early hours of Sunday originated in the Boksburg area.

The epicentre was located in the Boksburg area, a few kilometres outside East Rand Proprietary Mine, CGS spokesperson Mahlatse Mononela said.

Preliminary information indicated a 4.7 magnitude earthquake [on the Richter Scale] hit Gauteng's East Rand during the pre-dawn hours of Sunday.

However, the council later said that a local magnitude of approximately 4.4 was registered, as recorded by the South African National Seismograph Network (SANSN).

WATCH | Early morning earthquake shakes Gauteng

Residents in the East Rand took to social media to share videos and their experiences when the earthquake took place.

Mononela told News24 that although a magnitude of 4 is "big" for South Africa, there were currently no reports or indications of aftershocks.



"In the past there have been aftershocks reported, when the magnitude is high. But in this case it is not a certain," she said, saying the council tried its best "not to cause unnecessary panic to the public".

East Rand resident Sindi Zama got a rude awakening a short while after going to bed just after midnight, following a night of studying.

She said:

While I was sleeping, I felt my bed was shaking. Just as I woke up, I heard sounds coming from the ceiling, as if things were falling. Rattling sounds.

However, it only lasted a few seconds, Zama said.

"It was such a weird feeling that I've never felt before. It was as if there was a train underneath my house and I immediately started to panic because I had no idea what was happening."

She said she couldn't go back to sleep and went onto social media where she discovered that she had just experienced an earthquake.







