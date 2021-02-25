27m ago

UPDATE | Fire services fighting blaze in Franschhoek

Compiled by Canny Maphanga
The Cape Winelands District Municipality says its Fire Services and teams from CapeNature were fighting a blaze in the Banhoek area and Berg River Dam, Franschhoek on Wednesday.

"There are 60 firefighters and ground team members assisted by two purpose-built fire vehicles.

"The terrain is rough and, in many places, inaccessible by vehicle, however, the ground crews are making use of recognised firefighting techniques to staunch the path of the fire. Another team is creating a firebreak in the Banhoek area," the municipality said on its social media page.

The municipality added its team was encouraged by the fact that the weather had stayed the same as this morning, despite earlier warnings of a strong southeaster.

A slight shift in the wind direction has allowed for improved visibility, however it noted the full extent of the fire was yet to be determined.

There have been no reports of loss of life, livelihood or infrastructure.

"The fire teams will continue with firefighting operations throughout the night. The fire services requests that spectators not try to get to the fire as this hampers their efforts and places members of the public in danger," the municipality said.


