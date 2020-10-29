18m ago

add bookmark

UPDATE | Friend of murdered Groblersdal game farmer's wife appears in court

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Patricia Ray Lee Smith in court on Thursday.
Patricia Ray Lee Smith in court on Thursday.
Isabel Venter

The 23-year-old woman accused of murdering game farm foreman Raymond Gregory Papapavlou appeared in the Groblersdal Magistrate's Court on Thursday. 

Netwerk24 reports that Patricia Ray Lee Smith appeared in the dock just after 14:00 wearing a blue mask.

Earlier, it was reported Smith was a close friend of Papapavlou's wife, Simone. She was reportedly arrested in Kempton Park, Gauteng, on Tuesday. According to Netwerk24, she used to work with the Papapavlou couple before moving to Gauteng.

Papapavlou's body was found with several gunshot wounds in his house on a farm between Stoffberg and Groblersdal on 5 October at about 00:30. He was 28.

Raymond Gregory Papapavlou
Raymond Gregory Papapavlou.
Supplied Supplied

Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the police were called to the scene and found Simone, together with residents. Papapavlou's bullet-riddled body was found in one of the rooms.

Groblersdal police spokesperson Warrant Officer Stanley Magaela earlier told the Bosveld Weekend Review Papapavlou had been shot five times. There were no signs of a struggle.

Magaela reportedly said Papapavlou's wife had fired several warning shots during the incident.

- Compiled by Riaan Grobler

More to follow. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Friend of murdered Groblersdal game farmer's wife arrested in connection with shooting
Groblersdal game farmer's body found with multiple gunshot wounds
Attorney shot dead during house robbery in Mpumalanga
Read more on:
limpopocrime
Lottery
5 players bag R68k in the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who do you think is going to win the 2020 US election?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Biden is going to take it
47% - 10209 votes
It's four more years for Trump
53% - 11456 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.38
(-0.25)
ZAR/GBP
21.16
(+0.48)
ZAR/EUR
19.12
(+0.58)
ZAR/AUD
11.52
(+0.20)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.08)
Gold
1871.79
(-0.39)
Silver
23.41
(+0.01)
Platinum
853.00
(-1.83)
Brent Crude
39.48
(-4.73)
Palladium
2200.50
(-2.36)
All Share
51952.26
(-0.68)
Top 40
47621.97
(-0.64)
Financial 15
9785.99
(-2.40)
Industrial 25
72734.11
(-0.18)
Resource 10
47864.46
(-0.55)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity

8h ago

'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op

17 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op
FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds

08 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20294.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo