UPDATE | Friend of murdered Groblersdal game farmer's wife appears in court

The 23-year-old woman accused of murdering game farm foreman Raymond Gregory Papapavlou appeared in the Groblersdal Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

Netwerk24 reports that Patricia Ray Lee Smith appeared in the dock just after 14:00 wearing a blue mask.

Earlier, it was reported Smith was a close friend of Papapavlou's wife, Simone. She was reportedly arrested in Kempton Park, Gauteng, on Tuesday. According to Netwerk24, she used to work with the Papapavlou couple before moving to Gauteng.

Papapavlou's body was found with several gunshot wounds in his house on a farm between Stoffberg and Groblersdal on 5 October at about 00:30. He was 28.

Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the police were called to the scene and found Simone, together with residents. Papapavlou's bullet-riddled body was found in one of the rooms.

Groblersdal police spokesperson Warrant Officer Stanley Magaela earlier told the Bosveld Weekend Review Papapavlou had been shot five times. There were no signs of a struggle.

Magaela reportedly said Papapavlou's wife had fired several warning shots during the incident.

