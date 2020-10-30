UPDATE | Groblersdal farmer's wife allegedly conspired to have him killed - report

The woman who appeared in the Groblersdal Magistrate's Court on Thursday for the murder of farm foreman Raymond Papapavlou allegedly conspired with his wife to kill him.

The woman who appeared in the Groblersdal Magistrate's Court on Thursday in connection with the murder of a farm foreman from Groblersdal in Limpopo, allegedly conspired with his wife to kill him.

This information is contained in the charge sheet obtained by Netwerk24. According to that publication, Patricia Ray Lee Smith, 23, appeared in court on charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder on Thursday in connection with the murder of Raymond Gregory Papapavlou, a local game farm foreman.

Papapavlou's body was found with several gunshot wounds in his house on a farm between Stoffberg and Groblersdal on 5 October at about 00:30. He was 28.

The charge sheet stated that Smith "unlawfully and intentionally conspired with Simone Papapavlou to aid or procure the commission of or to commit an offence, to wit to unlawfully and intentionally kill Raymond Papapavlou..."

It was earlier reported that Smith was a close friend of Papapavlou's wife, Simone. Smith also reportedly worked with the Papapavlou couple before she moved to Kempton Park in Gauteng, where she was arrested on Tuesday.

While police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo earlier said more arrests are expected, Simone Papapavlou has not yet been arrested. She was also not in court on Thursday, Netwerk24 reported.

Groblersdal police spokesperson Warrant Officer Stanley Magaela earlier told the Bosveld Weekend Review Papapavlou had been shot five times. There were no signs of a struggle. Magaela reportedly said Papapavlou's wife "fired several warning shots" during the incident.

On Smith's Facebook page, Simone and Raymond Papapavlou appear in photos with her. She seems to have a penchant for muscle cars. Since news of her court appearance broke, some Facebook users have started trolling Smith in comments on her page.

Smith's bail application was reportedly postponed to Friday. The State intended to ask the court to postpone the case for seven days for further investigation, Netwerk24 reported.

Simone Papapavlou told Netwerk24 her attorney had instructed her not to comment on the matter.

- Compiled by Riaan Grobler

